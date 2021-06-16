FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Old Navy takes up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $5 + extra 25% off select styles

-
FashionOld Navy
50% off From $5

Old Navy takes up to 50% off storewide with deals from $5. Plus, save 25% off your order. Discount is applied at checkout (Note: this discount does exclude items that are labeled hot deals and select styles). Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Go-Dry Odor-Control Textured-Stripe Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down from $11 and originally sold for $20. This is a fantastic option for Father’s Day gifting and great for golf outings as well. The material is stretch-infused for added mobility and also highly-breathable. The sweat-wicking fabric also has anti-odor properties to help keep you smelling fresh. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Old Navy customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Old Navy and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

