Roku’s new Express 4K+ drops to an all-time low of $30 with AirPlay 2, HomeKit, more (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the all-new Roku Express 4K+ 2021 for $29.99 shipped. Marking only the second discount to date on the all-new release, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is still a rare chance to upgrade to the latest from Roku without paying full price. Delivering an impressive roster of stats in an affordable package, Roku’s new Express 4K+ arrives with all of the features you’d expect ranging from access to everything from Netflix and Hulu to Disney+ and more. This model also sports a refreshed remote that has a dedicated Apple TV+ button alongside other favorites, as well as both AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support. As a #1 new release, over 370 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

For further comparison on why the featured discount is just such a compelling offer, right now the standard Roku Express HD sells for the same $30 price tag. Sure you’re getting much of the same streaming media service support, but there’s no HomeKit or AirPlay 2, let alone the refreshed remote with Apple TV+ button or 4K support. So if you’re in the market for an affordable streaming media player, look no further than the latest Express 4K+.

But if you’d rather upgrade the entire home theater package at once with a slick new HDTV, don’t forget that we’re still tracking some enticing discounts to make that happen ahead of Prime Day. You can currently score a $300 discount on Samsung’s 55-inch QLED TV at an all-time low of $1,000, alongside some additional units starting at $100.

Roku Express 4K+ features:

Roku Express 4K+ is the easy way to start streaming in brilliant 4K picture and vivid HDR color. Enjoy a smooth streaming experience with faster wireless performance, even with multiple streaming devices connected to your network. Power up your TV, adjust the volume, and control your streaming with the included Roku Voice Remote. Use your voice to quickly search, turn captions on, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!