Get that summer smile sparkling in today’s teeth whitening Gold Box from $15 (Up to 50% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Aura Glow (99% positive feedback int he last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering up to 50% off its teeth whitening solutions. One standout is the AuraGlow LED Teeth Whitening Kit for $29.99 shipped. The price drops to $26.99 if you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Just remember to cancel it after your order ships. Regularly closer to $50, today’s offer is 40% or more off the going rate, within $1 of the Amazon 2021 low, and the best we can find. Perfect timing to get those teeth sparkling for the summer, it includes two 5mL teeth whitening gel syringes (“a total of 20+ whitening treatments”) and the accelerator light “that speeds up the whitening process.” You use it just once a day for 30 minutes to “remove stains from coffee, wine, soda, tea, smoking and more.” Rated 4+ stars from over 36,700 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

Now, if you’re not interested in the LED mouthguard-style treatment found above, you’ll also find the AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Pen on sale for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 as part of today’s Gold Box. This is at least $5 off the going rate and the best we can find on the 4+ star-rated system. With no tray or molds needed, you simply twist the bottom of the pen and paint right on to your teeth to remove stains. 

Browse through the rest of today’s Aura Glow Gold Box offers right here for deals from $15, then head over to our fashion hub to complete your summer look. You’ll find big-time deals there including this morning’s Carhartt sale, the Joe’s New Balance Summer Savings Event, this Kate Spade Surprise Sale, and much more along with the Ralph Lauren Father’s Day Gift Guide

More on the AuraGlow LED Teeth Whitening Kit:

  • Teeth whitening kit includes accelerator light that speeds up the whitening process. LED light contains 5 bulbs for more power and has a built-in timer with beeper so you can easily keep track of your whitening session time.
  • Kit includes (2) 5mL teeth whitening gel syringes, containing 35% carbamide peroxide and a total of 20+ whitening treatments. Gel is made in USA, gluten-free, kosher, safe for enamel and produces no tooth sensitivity.
  • Mouth tray requires no molding or boiling, which means tray fits any mouth and allows you to whiten the top and bottom teeth at the same time comfortably.

