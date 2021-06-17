FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple discounts Curb Your Enthusiasm, Friends, more in latest TV show complete series sale

-
AppleMedia
Save now From $10

If all of the summer blockbusters that Apple has on sale right now aren’t cutting it for your digital library, today has brought with it a new collection of discounted TV complete series and single seasons courtesy of iTunes. With highlights like Curb Your Enthusiasm, Rick and Morty, Friends, and more, now is a great time to catch up ahead of new season releases or grab a favorite series at a discounted rate. Across the board we’re tracking a series of new lows for the year, so be sure to head below to check out everything on tap.

Apple’s latest TV show series sale now live

Apple’s latest TV show complete series sale is packed with some notable titles starting at $10 per season. You’ll also be able to lock-in some rare discounts on complete series, as well. Regardless of if you’re just looking to pick up a few seasons to catch up before new episodes premiere or want to grab an entire show, everything will become a permanent addition to your collection.

Complete series:

Discounted seasons:

Earlier in the week Apple launched a new summer blockbuster sale with a collection of iconic 90s movies for $10 or less. That’s alongside the weekly $1 HD rental that’s still up for the taking and all of the other discounts in our media guide right now.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Car and Driver magazine subscriptions are starting from...
Grab an official Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable at...
VUDU has Raya and the Last Dragon, Harry Potter, Lord o...
Home design magazines from just $4.50/yr.: Dwell, Archi...
Apple launches $10 or less 90s movie summer blockbuster...
Apple’s new M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro with XDR displa...
Pre-order new Beats Studio Buds for $150 with a $10 App...
Unlocked iPhone 11 Pro/Max now starting from $770 Prime...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Apple’s latest weekend $8 or less movie sale also features fan-favorite collections from $15

$8 or less Learn More
Save 22%

Samsung’s 870 QVO SSDs now up to 22% at some of the best prices to date from $105

From $105 Learn More
25% off

Perfectly align your projects with SKIL’s Digital Line Laser Level: $30 (Save 25%)

$30 Learn More

Match your significant other on the golf course with the new Kenny Flowers collection

Learn More
48% off

Under Armour and PUMA duffle bags, luggage, more from $21.50 (Up to 48% off)

From $21.50 Learn More

Cut fossil fuels – electric lawn tools from $100 + Tesla gear/ebike sales in new Green Deals

Learn More
Rare deals

Sonos speakers see rare discounts for Father’s Day from $159: Arc, Roam, and more

From $159 Learn More
85% off

Car and Driver magazine subscriptions are starting from just $3/yr. right now (Reg. $15+)

$3/yr. Learn More