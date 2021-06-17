Apple discounts Curb Your Enthusiasm, Friends, more in latest TV show complete series sale

If all of the summer blockbusters that Apple has on sale right now aren’t cutting it for your digital library, today has brought with it a new collection of discounted TV complete series and single seasons courtesy of iTunes. With highlights like Curb Your Enthusiasm, Rick and Morty, Friends, and more, now is a great time to catch up ahead of new season releases or grab a favorite series at a discounted rate. Across the board we’re tracking a series of new lows for the year, so be sure to head below to check out everything on tap.

Apple’s latest TV show series sale now live

Apple’s latest TV show complete series sale is packed with some notable titles starting at $10 per season. You’ll also be able to lock-in some rare discounts on complete series, as well. Regardless of if you’re just looking to pick up a few seasons to catch up before new episodes premiere or want to grab an entire show, everything will become a permanent addition to your collection.

Complete series:

Discounted seasons:

Earlier in the week Apple launched a new summer blockbuster sale with a collection of iconic 90s movies for $10 or less. That’s alongside the weekly $1 HD rental that’s still up for the taking and all of the other discounts in our media guide right now.

