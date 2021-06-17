FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Macy’s slashes extra 25% off men’s summer clearance from $7 to celebrate dad’s big day

-
Macy's
+ 25% off From $7

Macy’s is celebrating Father’s Day with an extra savings off men’s clearance starting at just $7. We’re tracking tees and shorts, linen suits, and everything in-between with an additional 25% off when you apply code DAD at checkout. Our top pick today is the Ralph Lauren Classic-Fit Navy Windowpane Suit Jacket for $74.99 shipped. Originally selling for $450, but marked to $100, you can take an extra $25 off this chic summer suit with additional pieces starting at just $26. Perfect for summer weddings and special occasions, this form-fitting suit is constructed from UltraFlex fabric, so you can enjoy its modern build without sacrificing comfort. The matching slacks and vest complete the ensemble, which you can dress up or down with a choice of dress shirt. Rated 5/5 stars. Find even more ways to help dad look and feel his best right below the jump.

Our Macy’s top picks for men:

Looking for even more gorgeous gifts for dad? We’re tracking the Ferrari Pilota stainless steel watch down to $128.50, and a slew of other watch deals from $26. So even if he can’t pull up in a new sports car this Father’s Day, he’s sure to love these unique luxury styles all the same. But if he’s more of a Ford muscle kind of guy, you can still find stunning additions for any style closet in our fashion guide.

