Samsung’s 870 QVO SSDs now up to 22% at some of the best prices to date from $105

Amazon currently offers the Samsung 870 QVO SATA 2.5-inch 2TB Internal Solid-State Drive for $172.02 shipped. Normally fetching $220, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. You can also grab the 1TB model for $105, down from $120 and matching the second-best price to date. As one of Samsung’s latest SSDs on the market, the 870 QVO series sports 560MB/s transfer speeds and increased reliability from previous-generation models. Whether your older Mac or PC is feeling sluggish as of late, or you just need a storage boost to go alongside a faster boot SSD, these drives are ideal ways to speed up boot times and take advantage of quicker file transfers. Over 7,300 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Step down to the Samsung 870 EVO series to save some additional cash. Right now the 500GB model is fetching $60, which delivers much of the same SATA form-factor found above in a more affordable package. Sure you’re looking at less storage, but the speeds are nearly identical and the 4.9/5 star rating from over 5,300 customers adds some extra peace of mind.

Those who can live without the more well-known Samsung branding will want to checkout the ongoing SK hynix SSD discounts we’re still tracking, as well. With both SATA and NVMe offerings on sale from $68, you’ll want to peruse the deals for some even more affordable battlestation upgrades. And as always, you’ll find all of the other best discounts in our PC gaming guide.

Samsung 870 QVO 2.5-inch SSD features:

The 870 QVO is Samsung’s latest 2nd generation QLC SSD with up to 8TB of storage capacity. Dependable storage for PCs and laptops, with performance you can trust. With an expanded SATA interface limit of 560/530 MB/s sequential speeds, the 870 QVO improves random access speed and sustained performance. Intelligent TurboWrite accelerates write speeds and maintains long-term high performance with a larger variable buffer.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!