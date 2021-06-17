Wellbots is currently offering some rare discounts on Sonos speakers headlined by its flagship Arc Soundbar at $749 shipped when code DADMUSIC has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $799, it has been holding steady at that price consistently since releasing last summer with today’s offer marking one of the very first discounts to date and a new 2021 low. Arriving as the brand’s most capable smart soundbar, Sonos Arc delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for delivering a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 640 customers. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

We’re also seeing a notable discount on the Sonos Move at $349 when code DADMUSIC has been applied at checkout. Down from $399, today’s offer is matching our previous mention from back over the holiday season and marks the best price of the year. Sporting both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity alongside AirPlay 2 and more, Sonos Move arrives with a battery-powered design that can serenade you for 11 hours at a time. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 5,000 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Last up today, Wellbots also has one of the very first discounts live on the all-new Sonos Roam Portable Speaker at $159. Down from $169 when you apply code NEW10 at checkout, this marks a rare chance to score the just-released speaker on sale even if it’s not as deep of a discount as the other two offers. Sonos Roam arrives as the most compact speaker in the lineup complete with the same connectivity noted on the Move, just in a smaller form-factor. Get a closer look in our review.

But when it comes to the latest from Sonos, be sure to check out its most recent collaboration with IKEA. As an expansion of its more affordable speaker lineup, the new SYMFONISK doubles as a picture frame for a stealth way to expand your Sonos setup. Get all of the details in our launch coverage right here.

Sonos Arc Soundbar features:

Bring all your entertainment to life with the extraordinarily realistic sound of Arc, the premium smart soundbar for TV, movies, music, and more. Surround yourself in the story with 3D sound from Dolby Atmos, and enjoy control with your TV remote, your voice, the Sonos app, and Apple AirPlay 2.

