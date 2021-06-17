FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Who knew $7 could score you Wansview’s 1080p webcam at 82% off?

Wansview (97% positive lifetime feedback) is offering its 1080p Webcam for $7.20 after you clip the on-page coupon and use code R46O8Z2O at checkout. Typically selling for $40, today’s massive discounts slash 82% off to mark a new all-time low. Complete with auto-focus and a noise-cancelling microphone, this webcam makes upgrading your laptop for Zoom or streaming a cinch. Just plug it in to you laptop via USB 2.0, adjust the 360-degree bezel, and you’re set. Wansview’s webcam is also universally compatible, and accommodates a wide variety of streaming software. It’s rated 4.7/5 stars from 250 customers, and our hands-on review found it be a compelling option even when it was $30. We’re tracking a few more webcam deals below, so make sure to hit the on-page coupon where applicable to take full advantage of today’s savings.

Other notable webcam deals:

Looking for other ways to elevate your home office? This bamboo monitor riser is only $9. It comes with a built-in phone stand, plus extra storage space, but there are other no-frills models starting for $8.50 as well. Though if that doesn’t quite fit your current set-up, head over to our Mac accessories guide for more options.

Wansview 1080p webcam features:

Wansview 106 webcam is a new designed upgraded webcam with the most advanced AUTOFOCUS function, which can automatically capture the object within 3 seconds and focus on it, delivering a wonderful high definition image to you in your video time. It suits for those who usually work from home, having online conferences, classes, live streaming, game streaming, video chat with friends or family.

