Save up to $100 on Anker eufy robo vacs today with deals starting from $180 at Amazon

Anker’s official EufyHome Amazon storefront is now offering its BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $179.99 shipped. That’s $120 off the original price, but it more regularly sells for $280 leaving you with up to $100 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Its 1500Pa suction power is joined by up to 100-minutes of cleaning time before it returns itself to the included charging dock to juice up. Boundary strips and a slim 2.85-inch height, that allow it slip under the furniture, are complemented by BoostIQ technology that will automatically adjust the vacuum’s power depending on what it happens to come across, and you can control the entire process via the EufyHome app or Alexa/Google Assistant via compatible devices. Rated 4+ stars from over 12,000 Amazon customers. More Anker robot vacuum deals below.

Looking for something even more affordable than today’s Anker options? The ILIFE V5s Pro can vacuum and mop your floors for $135.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $160, this one is seeing a decent little $24 price drop right now and carries a 4+ star rating from over 7,200 Amazon customers. But be sure to scope out some of the Anker robot vacuum deals below as well.

More Anker eufy robot vacuum deals:

We also have some notable price drops on higher-end Roborock models with deals from $200 and up to $160 in savings right here. Just make sure you swing by the early Prime Day Anker deals for a head start on some solid price drops including everything from chargers to ANC earbuds, and much more from $13.

More on the Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Robot Vacuum:

Wi-Fi Convenience: The EufyHome app, and Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant voice control-services let you accomplish your vacuuming needs with zero effort from you.

Worry-Free Cleaning: Set Boundary Strips and the robotic vacuum cleaner’s slim 2.85” body with—upgraded to 1500Pa* suction—only cleans the areas you want.

BoostIQ Technology: The robotic vacuum cleaner will automatically increase suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed—so you get the best clean.

