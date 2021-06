Deter crime before it happens with ANNKE security systems up to 50% off for Prime Day

ANNKE is celebrating Prime Day 2021 with massive cuts to its home security cameras and systems from $35 shipped. We’re tracking savings on 4K, 5MP, and color night vision security cameras at up to 50% off. Our top pick today is the 1080p PIR Bullet with Siren & Strobe Alarms for $50. Shooting in constant 1080p color video, even at night, you can get ahead of theft and other crimes before they happen thanks to the built-in siren and alarms. You can set up motion detection zones as well as masked areas to be discounted, and if someone waltzes in where they shouldn’t be, the flashing lights and siren should send them running. There aren’t any ratings available on the ANNKE website, but you can peruse all of its highly-rated cameras on Amazon for more info. See more ANNKE security deals below.

Other notable ANNKE deals:

Keep you and your family safe from accidental burns and fires with FLIR’s military-grade thermal Android camera at $150. It offers 4800-pixel thermal imaging up to 248-degrees Fahrenheit, with a simple plug-and-play design that makes it ideal for first time users as well as technical professionals. Though if you’d rather keep your eyes on more imminent possibilities, our home security guide is always a solid place to start.

PIR Bullet 1080p Camera with Siren & Strobe features:

The 110° wide-angle PIR sensor detects the moving warm objects and activates the red & blue flashlight and loud siren to stop the intruders in their tracks, or prevent intrusion before it happens. Guard your home, business, supermarket, school, jewelry/antique store, etc. with this advanced TVI HD security camera.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!