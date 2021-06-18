Deter crime before it happens with ANNKE security systems up to 50% off for Prime Day

ANNKE is celebrating Prime Day 2021 with massive cuts to its home security cameras and systems from $35 shipped. Weâ€™re tracking savings on 4K, 5MP, and color night vision security cameras at up to 50% off. Our top pick today is the 1080p PIR Bullet with Siren & Strobe Alarms for $50. Shooting in constant 1080p color video, even at night, you can get ahead of theft and other crimes before they happen thanks to the built-in siren and alarms. You can set up motion detection zones as well as masked areas to be discounted, and if someone waltzes in where they shouldnâ€™t be, the flashing lights and siren should send them running. There arenâ€™t any ratings available on the ANNKE website, but you can peruse all of its highly-rated cameras on Amazon for more info. See more ANNKE security deals below.

Other notable ANNKE deals:

Keep you and your family safe from accidental burns and fires with FLIRâ€™s military-grade thermal Android camera at $150. It offers 4800-pixel thermal imaging up to 248-degrees Fahrenheit, with a simple plug-and-play design that makes it ideal for first time users as well as technical professionals. Though if youâ€™d rather keep your eyes on more imminent possibilities, our home security guide is always a solid place to start.

PIR Bullet 1080p Camera with Siren & Strobe features:

The 110Â° wide-angle PIR sensor detects the moving warm objects and activates the red & blue flashlight and loud siren to stop the intruders in their tracks, or prevent intrusion before it happens.Â Guard your home, business, supermarket, school, jewelry/antique store, etc. with this advanced TVI HD security camera.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!