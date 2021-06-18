FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple heads into weekend with $5 Father’s Day movie sale: Field of Dreams, Uncut Gems, more

-
AppleMedia
Save now $5

Father’s Day weekend is here and Apple is celebrating by discounting a select of films starring iconic movie dads to $5 or less. With everything from classic comedies like American Pie and Meet the Parents to somber dramas of Uncut Gems, The Pursuit of Happyness, and Field of Dreams, there’s something for everyone. Not to mention, everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple celebrates Father’s Day with $5 flicks

The weekend is here and Apple’s latest collection of discounted flicks gives you some notable price cuts to take movie night up a notch while celebrating dad’s big day. Everything in the sale is centered around fatherhood and down to just $5. You’d typically pay $10 to $15 for all of the flicks, with today’s offers either matching or marking new all-time lows. Here are all of our top picks.

Earlier in the week Apple launched a new summer blockbuster sale with a collection of iconic 90s movies for $10 or less. That’s alongside the weekly $1 HD rental that’s still up for the taking and all of the other discounts in our media guide right now.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple’s new M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro with XDR displa...
Best Buy launches 1-day flash sale with latest Apple ge...
Enhance your iPad Pro with Apple Pencil 2 at the second...
All-new Apple TV 4K models see first Amazon discounts f...
Apple Watch Series 6 on sale for some of the best price...
Car and Driver magazine subscriptions are starting from...
Apple discounts Curb Your Enthusiasm, Friends, more in ...
Grab an official Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable at...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Apple’s latest weekend $8 or less movie sale also features fan-favorite collections from $15

$8 or less Learn More
$10 or less

Apple launches $10 or less 90s movie summer blockbuster sale, more starting at $1

From $1 Learn More
Flash sale

Best Buy launches 1-day flash sale with latest Apple gear, 4K OLED TVs, Chromebooks, more

Shop now Learn More
Amazon low

All-new Apple TV 4K models see first Amazon discounts from $170 just in time for Father’s Day

$170 Learn More
Sitewide sale

Satechi Father’s Day sitewide sale goes live with rare 15% off latest Apple accessories

15% off Learn More

UGG Father’s Day Gift Guide spoils Dad with slippers, boots, sandals, robes, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: All-new Apple TV 4K from $139, M1 Mac mini $99 off, RYOBI 3-tool combo $99, more

Learn More
15% off

Pad & Quill Father’s Day gift guide filled with leather iPhone/AirPods gear, all now 15% off

Now Live! Learn More