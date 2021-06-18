Apple heads into weekend with $5 Father’s Day movie sale: Field of Dreams, Uncut Gems, more

Father’s Day weekend is here and Apple is celebrating by discounting a select of films starring iconic movie dads to $5 or less. With everything from classic comedies like American Pie and Meet the Parents to somber dramas of Uncut Gems, The Pursuit of Happyness, and Field of Dreams, there’s something for everyone. Not to mention, everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple celebrates Father’s Day with $5 flicks

The weekend is here and Apple’s latest collection of discounted flicks gives you some notable price cuts to take movie night up a notch while celebrating dad’s big day. Everything in the sale is centered around fatherhood and down to just $5. You’d typically pay $10 to $15 for all of the flicks, with today’s offers either matching or marking new all-time lows. Here are all of our top picks.

Earlier in the week Apple launched a new summer blockbuster sale with a collection of iconic 90s movies for $10 or less. That’s alongside the weekly $1 HD rental that’s still up for the taking and all of the other discounts in our media guide right now.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!