It is now time to cap off the work week with all of today's best Mac and iOS app deals. Highlights include titles like Hyperforma, The Escapists 1 and 2, Digital Barometer S10, Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim, and more.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: FoodyLife : The Food Diary App: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Sleeping Beauty: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Digital Barometer S10: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $10 Target credit

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ProShot: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iWAVESTATION: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 2: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Network Analyzer Pro: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: KORG iKaossilator: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Speaky – Article Voice Reader: $8 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $3 (Reg. $15)

More on Hyperforma:

The civilization of the past vanishes, leaving behind only the Ancient Network. 256 years later, an anonymous explorer descends into its cold depths. Venture into a journey through the endless empty cyberspace, inspired by the works of William Gibson, Dan Simmons and Peter Watts. Immerse into the Ancient Network and uncover the secrets of the vanished civilization. Communicate with the Titanic Interfaces and hack their secured Forms. Secrets hidden in the Network are waiting for you.

