Bowflex BodyTower Home Gym strikes 1-year low of $234 shipped at Amazon (Save $63)

Amazon is offering the Bowflex BodyTower Home Gym for $233.98 shipped. That’s $63 off what BuyDig is charging and beats the lowest price we have tracked in over a year by $45. Gym memberships can offer some nice perks, but in my opinion, nothing can beat the convenience of working out at home. It leads to quite a bit of saved time when factoring in commutes, which you’re bound to appreciate each and every workout. A versatile design with seven levels of adjustment gives owners quick and easy access to “20+ exercises.” The entire thing is upheld using a “stable, commercial-grade steel frame.” After you’ve pieced it together, measurements will take up 50 by 50 by 77 inches and the entire thing will weigh 120 pounds. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Bypass Bowflex branding and give up a few exercise to save big with Stamina Power Tower at $88 shipped. It’s touted as great for losing weight, building muscle, in addition to improving your heart health. Once assembled this unit spans 49 by 42.5 by 81 inches and weighs in at 61 pounds, which is a bit smaller and considerably lighter than the lead deal.

Like what you found here? If so, consider bookmarking our sports and fitness guide so you can quickly spot future deals like this one. Some of the recent posts there include a roundup of early Prime Day GNC health products from $6, the Whetstone 10-in-1 multi-tool for $8.50 Prime shipped, in addition to more solutions as low as $7.

Bowflex BodyTower Home Gym features:

7 levels of adjustment that allows you to do 20+ exercises

E 7 adjust horizontal bars let you add variety and intensity to your workouts

Stable, commercial grade steel frame

Hand grips and sling straps included

Non absorbent foam cushioned back pad

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!