FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bowflex BodyTower Home Gym strikes 1-year low of $234 shipped at Amazon (Save $63)

-
AmazonSports-Fitness
1-year low $234

Amazon is offering the Bowflex BodyTower Home Gym for $233.98 shipped. That’s $63 off what BuyDig is charging and beats the lowest price we have tracked in over a year by $45. Gym memberships can offer some nice perks, but in my opinion, nothing can beat the convenience of working out at home. It leads to quite a bit of saved time when factoring in commutes, which you’re bound to appreciate each and every workout. A versatile design with seven levels of adjustment gives owners quick and easy access to “20+ exercises.” The entire thing is upheld using a “stable, commercial-grade steel frame.” After you’ve pieced it together, measurements will take up 50 by 50 by 77 inches and the entire thing will weigh 120 pounds. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Bypass Bowflex branding and give up a few exercise to save big with Stamina Power Tower at $88 shipped. It’s touted as great for losing weight, building muscle, in addition to improving your heart health. Once assembled this unit spans 49 by 42.5 by 81 inches and weighs in at 61 pounds, which is a bit smaller and considerably lighter than the lead deal.

Like what you found here? If so, consider bookmarking our sports and fitness guide so you can quickly spot future deals like this one. Some of the recent posts there include a roundup of early Prime Day GNC health products from $6, the Whetstone 10-in-1 multi-tool for $8.50 Prime shipped, in addition to more solutions as low as $7.

Bowflex BodyTower Home Gym features:

  • 7 levels of adjustment that allows you to do 20+ exercises
  • E 7 adjust horizontal bars let you add variety and intensity to your workouts
  • Stable, commercial grade steel frame
  • Hand grips and sling straps included
  • Non absorbent foam cushioned back pad

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

About the Author

This 46-piece home tool set is yours for less than $14 ...
Upgrade to Honeywell’s Wi-Fi Alexa-enabled thermo...
Spark joy this Father’s Day with 20% off Zippo li...
Add a pop of color to your iPhone 12/Pro/Max with offic...
Gotrax G Max Ultra electric scooter travels for up to 4...
Save $30 on NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem now ...
Official Apple Watch Sport Bands see rare discounts to ...
Powerful Bluetooth speaker? Too-cute pixel art alarm cl...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $300

Beats Solo Pro Noise Cancelling Headphones in black now $149 shipped (Reg. $300)

$149 Learn More

Smartphone Accessories: Take your phone on bike rides with this $17 weatherproof bag, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Hover-1 Origin Hoverboard has a built-in Bluetooth speaker at low of $130, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 1700PSI electric pressure washer cleans your outdoor space from $75, more

Learn More
Review

Tested: Is this $7 under-desk headphone hanger from 6amLifestyle worth the savings?

Learn More
35% off

This 46-piece home tool set is yours for less than $14 Prime shipped (Save 35%, All-time low)

Under $14 Learn More
Orig. $199

Upgrade to Honeywell’s Wi-Fi Alexa-enabled thermostat at a low of $88 (Refurb, Orig. $199)

$88 Learn More
Save 20%

Spark joy this Father’s Day with 20% off Zippo lighters and more from $8.50

From $8.50 Learn More