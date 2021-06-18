GAP Factory is loaded with deals! Save up to 75% off sitewide + extra 10% off, more

GAP Factory takes up to 75% off sitewide and an extra 10% off your purchase when you apply promo code GFSUN at checkout. Plus, score an extra 40% off clearance styles with hundreds of new items just added with code GFBONUS. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s 10-inch Essential Khaki Shorts that are currently marked down to $12 and originally sold for $40. These shorts have a flattering length and you can choose from several color options. They also pair nicely with button-down shirts for special events, t-shirts, polos, sweatshirts on summer nights, and more. Plus, they’re infused with stretch for added comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Gap Factory and you will also want to check out the Nordstrom Rack End of Season Event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

