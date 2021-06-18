Upgrade to Honeywell’s Wi-Fi Alexa-enabled thermostat at a low of $88 (Refurb, Orig. $199)

Woot via Amazon is offering the Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat (RTH9585WF1004) for $88.39 shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition. For comparison, it originally sold for $199, goes for $149 at both Amazon or Lowe’s right now in new condition, and today’s deal beats our last refurbished mention by nearly $2 to mark a new low that we’ve tracked. If you still have a thermostat that can’t be controlled via a phone, it’s time to upgrade. This model offers the ability to upgrade an otherwise outdated part of your home. You’ll be able to sit on the couch when it gets cold outside, pulling out a smart device, and change the temperature without ever having to get up. Or, you can opt to speak to Alexa and have her change the temperature without even needing to use a phone. Rated 4.4/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

If you’re on a tighter budget, than we recommend opting for this Honeywell programmable thermostat instead. You can have it switch programming on a 5-day 2-day schedule, making it great if you’re working during the week and at home on the weekend. Plus, since it’s just $22, you’ll still have quite a bit of cash leftover after all is said and done.

For those in the market for a learning thermostat, Nest is currently on sale from $118. There are multiple options to choose from, so you’ll want to browse the sale to pick the perfect model. Most notably, the fully-featured Nest Learning Thermostat is down to $199, which is a $50 discount from its normal going rate.

Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat features:

Check to see If your new thermostat qualifies for a utility rebate; Auto-updates for daylight savings; adjusts for 12/24-hour and multi-language needs

Customizable touchscreen in full Color with easy to read numbers and text, view your local weather including indoor and outdoor relative humidity levels

Flexible programming options available based your home or small business schedule, or based on your utility ; s peak rate pricing through their demand response programs

