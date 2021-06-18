Let HyperX’s Cloud Alpha gaming headset guide you into the fray at new low of $60 (Save 33%)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro Gaming Headset for $59.99 shipped. Recently going for around $90 at retailers like Amazon, today’s 33% savings mark the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. Designed for professional streaming and gaming, the Cloud Alpha headset is backed by 50mm dual-chamber drivers for heightened clarity and a wider spectrum of sound. The aluminum body is cushioned by foam pads and over-ear cups for “award-winning comfort”. And all the cords and cables are detachable for easy travel, including the noise-cancelling microphone. While reviews are a bit thin on eBay, over 15,000 Amazon customers have rated it 4.6/5 stars. See more options below.

Save some extra cash by opting for Corsair’s HS35 headset at just $35. The dual 50mm neodymium drivers are just as good for gaming as they are for jamming out, and the detachable microphone also enables ambient noise cancellation for clearer streaming. Over 6,000 gamers have left it an average 4.3/5 star rating.

Sick of scouring for a quality graphics card for your rig? Overhaul the whole thing with the MSI 10th Gen i7 + RTX 2070 Super gaming PC and save yourself the trouble. It’s just one of the stable of gaming machines we’re tracking at up to $600 off, but if you’d rather make sure each and every piece is up to spec, then our best PC gaming deals guide is a great place to start.

HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset features:

HyperX Dual Chamber Drivers for more distinction and less distortion

Signature award winning HyperX comfort

Durable aluminum frame with expanded headband

Detachable braided cable with convenient in line audio control

Detachable noise cancellation microphone

Compatible with PC, PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Mac, Mobile, Nintendo Switch, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!