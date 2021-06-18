Philips’ Ultra-Thin Fabric 4K TV Antenna falls 30% at Amazon, now $10.50 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Philips Ultra-Thin Fabric 4K TV Antenna for $10.43 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. While many of us have already made the switch to streaming, there are times when local channels are only made available over the air. This antenna is here to affordably let you tap into those channels without a recurring cost. Despite having a stylish, fabric design, this unit is ready to grasp channels up to 40 miles away. Even better, it supports up to 4K resolution. Curious which channels are available in your area? Your questions can likely be answered by AntennaWeb. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not put of today’s savings to work with this 100-pack of 4-inch zip ties for $3 Prime shipped. The convenience of these shouldn’t be underestimated, especially when you’d like to tame cables behind the TV, a desk, and more. At $0.03 each, the value here is very hard to overlook. Nearly 3,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

Keep the ball rolling when perusing our list of early Prime Day deals on Fire TV-powered televisions from $100. You can also upgrade home audio as well when peeking at this list of Sonos speakers from $159. Other notable discounts include the latest Apple TV 4K models from $170 and Nintendo-refurbished Switch Docks at $45.

Philips Ultra-Thin Fabric 4K TV Antenna features:

The stylish, modern reversible design allows you to choose a crisp, white or sophisticated dark gray fabric finish to match your home décor.

Ditch expensive cable and satellite services and continue viewing your favorite local shows in full 1080p high definition at no cost. enhanced reception and a perfect signal make this 4k ultra hd-ready antenna the ideal counterpart to streaming your favorite digital content.

Designed for use with all brands of tvs and converter boxes, this philips indoor tv antenna provides crystal-clear reception of hdtv, vhf and uhf channels up to 40 miles from the broadcast source.

