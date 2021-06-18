FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prana’s Summer Event cuts 50% off all sale styles from $18 shipped: Jackets, pullovers, more

The Prana Sitewide Event takes 50% off all sale styles with prices starting at just $18. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on jackets, pants, pullovers, vests, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the Tri Thermal Threads 1/4-Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $60. For comparison, this pullover is regularly priced at $119 and is a great layering option for cool weather. It’s a nice style for winter sports because of the fleece interior and the stretch infused fabric is also nice for mobility. The secure chest pocket can easily hold your phone, wallet, or keys as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Prana Sitewide Sale event.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Looking for even more deals? The Levi’s End of Season Sale is offering up to 50% off best-selling styles with prices starting at $30.

