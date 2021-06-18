This stainless steel precision temperature kettle with infuser is now down at $51 (Reg. $70)

Brewsly (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Aicook Electric Tea Kettle with Infuser for $50.99 shipped. That’s 27% off the regular $70 price tag, within few bucks of the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. A perfect option for tea lovers, not only does this model feature five on-board preset temperature settings for various blends, it can also keep your water hot for up to 120 minutes. Within the 1.7-liter borosilicate glass housing you’ll also find a stainless steel tea infuser with a separate lid for loose leaf brewing as well. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,600 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the fancy temperature settings and tea infuser aren’t of interest to you, scoop up the Amazon Basics Electric Glass and Steel Kettle for $32 shipped instead. It carries solid ratings from thousands and features the same 1.7-liter capacity. Just don’t expect to find a tea infuser or precision temperature settings like today’s lead deal.

More on the Aicook Electric Tea Kettle with Infuser:

One Touch Tea Maker -To brew a world class cup of tea now is more simple with Aicook electric teapot. Just one touch on the 5 preset temperature buttons to prepare your green tea (175°F), white tea (185°F) and oolong tea (190°F) in the most professional way. Equipped with the most accurate temp sensor that will never again burn your tea leaves.

Keep Warm & Memory Feature – The variable temperature kettle has a keep warm function that holds your desired water temperature for up to 120min. The memory feature allows the water kettle to be lifted off its base for 10min without shutting off or losing its place in the brewing process.

