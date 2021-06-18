FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Here’s a rare chance to bring home an extra refurbed Switch Dock from Nintendo at $45

Now Live $45

Nintendo now has its refurbished Switch Dock up for sale at $39.99 with the usual $5 shipping. This is essentially the regular price for Nintendo’s refurbished Switch Docks, but this listing isn’t often in-stock, so now’s your chance to score an extra one. For comparison, the Nintendo Switch Dock bundle sells for $80 at GameStop and that’s in pre-owned condition. The same dock that ships with the Nintendo Switch console, this is great chance to score an extra so you can link up to multiple big-screen setups without having to lug the dock around (the lake house, a friend’s place, the basement, and well, anywhere else you might want to have a big-screen Switch rig waiting for you). Head below for more details and refurbishment information. 

This offer, as per usual, does not include the AC adapter and HDMI cable, but is still the most affordable way to bring an extra dock into your growing Switch setup. And considering most folks have extra HDMI cables ready and waiting, it’s worth a closer look. You can also grab the first-party AC adapter on the side and still make out for much less than the $80 listing at GameStop. 

Nintendo has a great refurbishment system in place as well:

It comes with our standard 90 day limited warranty. Although it may have minor cosmetic blemishes, it is guaranteed to be fully functional. We think you will find the standards for Authentic Nintendo Refurbished Products are VERY high.

Then go checkout today’s roundup of Switch controllers and cases from $11, this notable deal on Nintendo Switch Online memberships, and the ongoing Nintendo eShop E3 sale.

More on the Nintendo Switch Dock:

This is the dock that is included with each Nintendo Switch. The Nintendo Switch dock allows the user to display Nintendo Switch game play on the television. This item is to add an additional dock to easily move the Nintendo Switch between multiple televisions. AC Adapter and HDMI cable needed for complete set up. Although it may have minor cosmetic blemishes, it is guaranteed to be fully functional. We think you will find the standards for Authentic Nintendo Refurbished Products are VERY high.

