Powerful Bluetooth speaker? Too-cute pixel art alarm clock? Ditoo does it all at new low of $60

Divoom (99% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its Ditoo Retro Pixel Art Speaker in Pink for $59.94 shipped when you apply code 40I1OVHS at checkout. That code will slash 40% off the usual fare, bringing it down to the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. This adorable device offers not just a surprisingly powerful Bluetooth speaker, but a retro pixel art display, an LED clock, and more. It makes a perfect too-cute streaming companion, gift for a loved one, or everyday speaker and alarm clock. You can edit the pixel display on the app, or let the pixels bob and dance to your favorite tunes. Plus, you get a white noise machine, weather reader, and there’s few basic arcade games built in as well. And if you’re not huge on pink, the model in green is down to $80.50 when you clip the on-page coupon. Over 3,200 customers have left it an average 4.8/5 star rating with hundreds of rave reviews.

If you’re more interested in a quality speaker than cutesy home décor, Tribit’s XSound Go makes a strong alternative at only $32 after you clip the on-page coupon. Designed to outlast with a 24-hour battery life and IPX7 waterproofing, this speaker is perfect for outdoor summer flings. I have this model resting on my counter at home, and the sound is rich, clear, and surprisingly powerful for such a compact size. And the battery life has never disappointed – we used ours for about two weeks out of the box before it needed a charge. And 18,000 other music lovers would agree, leaving it an average 4.6/5 star rating.

While we’re on this portable speaker kick, you can’t go wrong with the latest HomePod mini at a new all-time low, am I right? For just $80, you can walk away with Apple Music, Siri support, and Apple’s S5 speaker chip for rich, crystal clear audio. Though if you’re still holding out for a lower price, our portable Bluetooth speaker guide is full of options to fit your budget.

Divoom Ditoo Retro Pixel Art Speaker features:

  • Easy to create pixel art design at your finger tip or you can access over 1000+ designer in our free pixel art community from our Divoom app. You can chat, comment, and make friends with other artists
  • Well tuned 10W DSP speaker and your pixel art design will play and dance to the equalizer.
  • The front DIY LED front panel is your outlet for your creation. Create characters like Mario, Spider-Man, Animal Crossing, emoji face…. the only limit is your imagination
  • You can leave it plug in to use as a table clock or bedside alarm. Build in white noise on the free app keep you working/sleeping well. It also got social media notification, thermometer and weather conditions features.

