FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Spark joy this Father’s Day with 20% off Zippo lighters and more from $8.50

-
AmazonHome GoodsZippo
Save 20% From $8.50

Amazon is discounting a wide array of Zippo lighters and paraphernalia starting from $8.50. Our top pick today is this R’lyeh Nautica lighter for $15.31 Prime shipped. Selling from other retailers for around $20, this is the lowest price we’ve ever tracked and the best available. Modeled after H. P. Lovecraft’s The Call of C’thulu, this matte black lighter features the iconic eldritch horror’s face in rich gold. Like all Zippo lighters, the design is totally windproof and made to last. I’ve carried a zippo in my bag for the past few years now, and even beyond the peak functionality, the style of it sparks interest wherever I go. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. See the rest of our Zippo top picks below.

Our Zippo lighter top picks include:

Other notable Zippo deals:

Our home goods guide is packed with deals like these, for anyone looking to elevate their appliances, or add a little zest to the daily routine. Right now, you’ll find deals on goodies from Amazon Basics starting at $15.50. Everything from velvet hangers to extra storage is seeing discounts up to 20% off at some of the lowest prices we’ve ever tracked. And who knows? There might be a perfect Father’s Day gift wrapped up in there too.

More on the classic Zippo lighter:

  • Genuine Zippo windproof lighter with distinctive Zippo “click”
  • All metal construction; Windproof design works virtually anywhere
  • Refillable for a lifetime of use; For optimum performance, we recommend genuine Zippo premium fuel, flints, and wicks
  • Made in USA; Lifetime guarantee that “it works or we fix it for free”

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Zippo

About the Author

This 46-piece home tool set is yours for less than $14 ...
Upgrade to Honeywell’s Wi-Fi Alexa-enabled thermo...
Add a pop of color to your iPhone 12/Pro/Max with offic...
Gotrax G Max Ultra electric scooter travels for up to 4...
Save $30 on NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem now ...
Bowflex BodyTower Home Gym strikes 1-year low of $234 s...
Official Apple Watch Sport Bands see rare discounts to ...
Powerful Bluetooth speaker? Too-cute pixel art alarm cl...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Give your child a headstart with Amazon’s 30% off school supplies sale from $4.50

From $4.50 Learn More

Cut fossil fuels – electric lawn tools from $100 + Tesla gear/ebike sales in new Green Deals

Learn More
Star Wars savings

Celebrate May the 4th with the best deals on Star Wars collectibles, games, more

Shop now Learn More
Save now

Prime Day starts early for Anker’s latest charging stations, ANC earbuds, and more from $13

From $13 Learn More
Save 20%

These Amazon Basics home goods are up to 20% off starting from $15.50

From $15.50 Learn More
Save 32%

Save up to 32% on TP-Link Kasa smart power strips, cameras, lights, and more from $12

From $12 Learn More
Review

Tested: Is this $7 under-desk headphone hanger from 6amLifestyle worth the savings?

Learn More
35% off

This 46-piece home tool set is yours for less than $14 Prime shipped (Save 35%, All-time low)

Under $14 Learn More