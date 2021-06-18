Spark joy this Father’s Day with 20% off Zippo lighters and more from $8.50

Amazon is discounting a wide array of Zippo lighters and paraphernalia starting from $8.50. Our top pick today is this R’lyeh Nautica lighter for $15.31 Prime shipped. Selling from other retailers for around $20, this is the lowest price we’ve ever tracked and the best available. Modeled after H. P. Lovecraft’s The Call of C’thulu, this matte black lighter features the iconic eldritch horror’s face in rich gold. Like all Zippo lighters, the design is totally windproof and made to last. I’ve carried a zippo in my bag for the past few years now, and even beyond the peak functionality, the style of it sparks interest wherever I go. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. See the rest of our Zippo top picks below.

Our Zippo lighter top picks include:

Other notable Zippo deals:

Our home goods guide is packed with deals like these, for anyone looking to elevate their appliances, or add a little zest to the daily routine. Right now, you’ll find deals on goodies from Amazon Basics starting at $15.50. Everything from velvet hangers to extra storage is seeing discounts up to 20% off at some of the lowest prices we’ve ever tracked. And who knows? There might be a perfect Father’s Day gift wrapped up in there too.

More on the classic Zippo lighter:

Genuine Zippo windproof lighter with distinctive Zippo “click”

All metal construction; Windproof design works virtually anywhere

Refillable for a lifetime of use; For optimum performance, we recommend genuine Zippo premium fuel, flints, and wicks

Made in USA; Lifetime guarantee that “it works or we fix it for free”

