Kick back this summer and enjoy a good read with these Kindle eBook deals from under $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Kindle eBooks priced from under $1. Our favorite is Tiny Habits: The Small Changes That Change Everything for $1.99 from $10. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This New York Times Bestseller is written by a habit expert from Stanford University, as he shares his “breakthrough” method to building habits both quickly and easily. “Dr. Fogg’s new and extremely practical method picks up where Atomic Habits left off.” Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands of happy readers. If you’re not looking for ways to build new habits, then we recommend shopping the rest of the sale, which includes thrillers, romance, and other novels to enjoy.

Looking for free reads? Well, right now Prime members can still cash in on Amazon’s First Reads for June. There’s several books to choose from, and all become a permanent addition to your library for FREE. With a wide range of books to choose, you’ll find that there’s up to $6 in value here, which can add up if you grab new reads monthly.

Don’t forget about the DiscountMags Summer sale that’s going on right now. With up to 95% off, you’re sure to find a magazine to kick back and read this summer. Justin has you covered with all the details in our guide, but notably you’ll be able to save on Sports Illustrated, GQ, and other magazines.

More on Tiny Habits:

BJ FOGG is here to change your life—and revolutionize how we think about human behavior. Based on twenty years of research and Fogg’s experience coaching more than 40,000 people, Tiny Habits cracks the code of habit formation. With breakthrough discoveries in every chapter, you’ll learn the simplest proven ways to transform your life. Fogg shows you how to feel good about your successes instead of bad about your failures. 

