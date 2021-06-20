FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazfit, SUUNTO, and Armani smartwatches fall as low as $90 (Up to 52% off)

Amazon is offering the Amazfit GTR Smartwatch for $89.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. Affordably strap on this stylish and capable smartwatch to garner a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, heart-rate monitoring, 24-day battery life, and much more. Like many traditional watches, this unit boasts water resistance, allowing it to withstand up to 50-meter depths. There are 12 built in sport modes that enable you to keep tabs on everything from running to cycling, swimming, and the list goes on. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more smartwatches on sale that are up to 52% off.

More smartwatches on sale:

Since you’re here, be sure to also check out Apple Watch SE from $240 and Series 6 as low as $279. Your can also cash in on Amazfit Bip S for just $55. And if you’d like to wear a more traditional timepiece, we spotted Diesel Machinus, Citizen Eco-Drive Skyhawk, and more from $51. We’re only getting started with Prime Day deals, so be sure to bookmark our dedicated guide.

Amazfit GTR Smartwatch features:

  • Delicate and Elegant Design: Amazfit GTR comes in a classic design with a touch of modern features. It has a brilliant 1.39” AMOLED display, and a gallery of watch faces to choose from to fit any style.
  • Smart sports tracking-includes Smart Sport tracking technology that allows you to record 12 different sports and fitness activities including running, cycling, swimming, mountaineering, etc
  • 12-Sports Modes: Smart sports tracking-includes Smart Sport tracking technology that allows you to record 12 different sports and fitness activities including running, cycling, swimming, mountaineering, etc.

