Prime Day starts early as Amazon takes 50% off its latest Echo Dot at $25, more from $15

-
Prime Day 2021
Save 70% From $15

All of the Prime Day 2021 festivities are now officially going live and Amazon is kicking off its annual sale of Alexa-enabled speakers, smart displays, and wearables with a new all-time low on the latest fourth-generation Echo Dot at $24.99. These deals are limited to Prime members only with free shipping included. Down from $50, today’s offer is marking a 50% price cut to deliver a new all-time low. The All-new Echo Dot delivers refreshed, spherical design that packs an improved internal audio array and all of the Alexa features you’ll have come to know. Over 264,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more Echo deals from $15 as Prime Day 2021 gets underway.

While we’re still waiting for all of the Echo deals to go live for Prime Day, there are a few others that have rolled out alongside the lead offer.

Other notable Echo deals:

Then be sure to check out all of the discounts in our Prime Day guide as the 2-day sale gets underway. We’re tracking notable offers on other in-house Amazon products including Fire TVs, Ring devices, and Fire HD tablets.

All-new Echo Dot features:

Meet the all-new Echo Dot with clock – Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound. Perfect for your nightstand – See the time, alarms, and timers on the LED display. Tap the top to snooze an alarm. Ready to help – Ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.

Samsung Duo & Trio wireless charging pads see new ...
