Arlo Ultra 4K 3-camera system falls to $469 at $331 off, more in cert. refurbished sale from $80

dealparade (99% positive lifetime feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering a selection of certified refurbished Arlo smart home gear on sale from $80 shipped. Our favorite discount is the Ultra 4K 3-Camera System at $468.99. Originally retailing for $800, today’s deal beats the lowest new condition price that we’ve tracked at Amazon by $199 and is the best available. You’ll find that Arlo’s Ultra lineup consists of 4K cameras that are completely wire-free. Featuring HomeKit compatibility, alongside tie-ins with both Alexa and Assistant, they’re great for adding to any household. Rated for use both indoors and out, you’ll also find built-in sirens and 2-way audio, alongside an LED spotlight for enhanced night vision. Rated 3.9/5 stars and ships with a 2-year warranty. Shop the rest of the Arlo deals right here.

On a tighter budget? Well, Wyze Cam v3 with Color Night Vision is a great alternative. It’s designed to go anywhere you need, and is even IP65 weather-resistant. While not battery-powered, it does pack color night vision as well as a 24/7 recording option with a microSD card or subscription. It’s just $33 on Amazon, and you can take a deeper dive in our hands-on review.

This is far from the only home security discounts that we’re tracking this Prime Day. You’ll also find a slew of Google Nest gear, alongside Ring and Blink discounts already live. Of course, you’ll want to check our Prime Day 2021 guide for the best deals we find throughout the sale, as it’ll be constantly updated with the lowest prices that we can track down.

More on Arlo Ultra:

Wire free and weather-resistant design, works with Alexa, and includes 1 year of Arlo Smart Premier service with rolling 3 day cloud recordings (up to 1 cameras)

4K & HDR : Zoom in to see sharp details with Arlo Ultra’s 4K & HDR advanced image quality technology

Enhanced night vision : See what’s lurking with color night vision allowing you to see video in color rather than traditional black and white

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!