Epson 4K HDR, Samsung Premiere, and more projectors from $550 (Up to $1,000 off)

Amazon is offering the Epson Home Cinema 3200 4K PRO-UHD 3-Chip Projector for $1,199.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy, B&H, and Dell. That’s $300 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked so far this year by $200. This high-end projector wields 3-chip technology that allows 100% of the RGB color signal to be displayed for every frame. You’ll enjoy a 4K HDR image that can span up to 300 inches, easily dwarfing any consumer-grade TV in existence. The lamp emits a brightness of 2,900 lumens, which should work well in a wide variety of spaces. Port options include dual HDMI, USB, and 3.5mm audio. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more projectors up to $1,000 off.

More projectors on sale:

Epson 3200 4K PRO Projector features:

4K PRO-UHD (1) Projection technology — a new type of 4K home theater experience, utilizing advanced technologies for resolution Enhancement, color and image processing

True 3-chip projector design — Advanced 3LCD technology displays 100 percent of the RGB color signal for every frame without any “rainbow effect” or color brightness issues

4K resolution processing — pixel-shifting technology precisely controls three individual, high-definition LCD chips to parallel process millions of pixels

