Prime Day Osmo STEM kits for iPad and Fire Tablet now starting from $46.50 (Reg. up to $150)

We are now starting to track some notable Osmo Prime Day deals starting from around $46.50. You can now score the Osmo Genius Starter Kit for iPad with the base included for $66.49 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly up to $100, this is about $4 under the previous deal price on Amazon, the lowest we can find, and the best around. This one requires an iPad, but includes everything else you’ll little STEM monster will need. Kids “interact with actual hand held pieces and an iPad, bringing [the] game pieces and actions to life (no Wi-Fi necessary for game play).” It includes Osmo Base and Reflector for iPad, tangram pieces, numbers tiles, words tiles, stackable storage, and much more. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,800 Amazon customers. More Osmo Prime Day deals below.

Osmo Prime Day deals:

The Prime Day 2021 deals are coming hard and fast now with rock-bottom offers on Fire TV Stick 4K and Ring Video Doorbells as well as the All-new Fire HD 10 and eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh router systems, just for starters. Hit up our Prime Day 2021 hub for more.

More on the Osmo Genius Starter Kit:

TEACHING: Arrange over 100+ puzzle designs/pieces to match on-screen shapes (Tangram), solve creative physics puzzles by drawing lines or placing items in front of the screen (Newton), learn to draw anything with creative drawing skills (Masterpiece), add, count, subtract & multiply tiles to pop the number bubbles solving math equations (Numbers), learn spelling & vocabulary with on-screen images & skill level selection (Words).

