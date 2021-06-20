FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sound bar home theater gear up to $160 off for Prime Day: Klipsch, Samsung, more from $100

-
Home Theater
$160+ off $100+

Welcome to our Prime Day sound bar and home theater audio deals roundup. Adorama is now offering the Klipsch Reference 5.1-Channel Theater Speaker System for $289 shipped. Originally $1,000, regularly $450, and now on sale for $380 at Amazon, today’s deal is $160+ off the going rate and the best price we can find. This is a true 5.1 speaker system to take your home theater to the next level at a massive discount. Featuring a wireless subwoofer, you’re also getting Klipsch-quality audio here with Linear Travel Suspension tweeters, Injection Molded Graphite woofers, and Tractrix Horn Technology for “high-end response and greater extension, enhanced imaging and powerful dynamics.” Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Amazon customers. More Prime Day sound bar and home theater audio deals below. 

Prime Day sound bar deals:

On top of these projector offers with up to $1,000 in savings, we are also tracking great Prime Day offers on  Fire TV Stick 4K, Cube, and more from $18 as well as loads of 4K TVs starting from just $100 (The Frame, OLEDs, Fire TV Editions, and more). That’s on top of Roku’s AirPlay 2-enabled streaming media players and new all-time lows on Apple TV 4K

More on the Klipsch 5.1-Channel Theater Speaker System:

We’ve taken the premium materials and acoustic technology of our coveted Reference Series and designed a beautiful 5.1 surround sound system to pair with your favorite A/V receiver. Complete with a wireless subwoofer, the Reference Theater Pack brings the Klipsch cinematic sound into your home with an incredibly minimal footprint.

