Stay fresh with up to 40% off Rowenta irons and steamers from $17.50

-
AmazonHome GoodsRowenta
Save 40% From $17.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Rowenta Irons, Steamers, and more starting from $17.50. Our top pick today is the 1700-Watt Micro Steam Iron at $49.52 shipped. Recently selling for around $83, these 40% savings mark the lowest price we’ve tracked all year long. Rowenta’s micro steam iron gets its name from the 400+ steam holes fixed to its surface, producing up to 100-grams of steam a minute. It carries a 10-ounce water tank which can be easily refilled from your home tap, with an anti-drip design to keep your hands free and clear of wayward steam and burns. Plus, the precision tip is perfect for all those tricky collars and niches, providing a more comprehensive press. Over 18,000 customers have left it a 4.6/5 star rating. See more option below.

Other notable Rowenta deals:

If you ever find yourself overwhelmed or out of time for the deep clean your home deserves, right now you can take $100 off a solid selection of eufy robot vacuums to tackle those tough jobs for you. Adding a cute little dust-buster to chase after the dirt and mess my cat tracks around has been a big help this past spring cleaning. Though if you’d rather keep things simple, our home goods guide is full of alternatives to help give your home a little extra polish, and add some extra hours to your day.

Rowenta Micro Steam Iron features:

  • Stainless-steel soleplate with precision tip- Easy gliding across different garments, smoothing hard-to-reach areas, and 1700-Watts of Power
  • 400 Plus Steam holes with 35 g/min of steam – provide excellent steam distribution
  • Easy control thermostat knob – Easily select the ideal steam output based on fabric
  • Use tap water to iron – Easily fill the iron with easy fill hole, anti-drip lid, and translucent water tank window
  • Safety comes first with rowenta – Automatic 3-way shut off system to prevent accidents

