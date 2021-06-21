23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA kit matching Amazon low at $100 off + more from $49

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering the 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test kit for $99 shipped. That’s 50% off the regular $199 price tag, $50 under our previous mention, and the best we can find. This kit provides over 150 reports while screening for genetic connections worldwide as well as overall ancestral composition. That’s alongside features to discover “what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.” There are no additional hidden fees or lab costs after your initial purchase to worry about here either. Rated 4+ stars from over 25,000 Amazon customers and be sure to head below for more Prime Day DNA test kit deals.

You’ll also find the EmbarkDog DNA Breed Identification Kit on sale at $99 for the next few hours on Amazon, alongside a host of treats, food, and other pet essentials right here. Then go browse our Prime Day hub for everything else on sale as part of Amazon’s 2-day discount event.

HEALTH FEATURES: Know your genes. Own your health. Learn how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions. Find out if you’re a carrier for certain inherited conditions. Discover what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.*

ANCESTRY AND TRAITS FEATURES: Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions. Automatically start your Family Tree using your DNA. See what your DNA might have to say about your taste and smell preferences. Discover how DNA can affect your ability to match a musical pitch or whether you hate the sound of chewing.

