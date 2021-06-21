8Bitdo’s popular Bluetooth gamepads see rare Prime Day discounts from $16

As part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is discounting a selection of 8Bitdo wireless controllers headlined by the Sn30 Pro+ Bluetooth Gamepad for $39.99 shipped. Down from $50, today’s offer marks a rare opportunity to score one of 8Bitdo’s popular controllers on sale, with this discount delivering a 20% discount to mark the best price of the year. Merging a Pro controller-inspired form-factor with the usual retro design that 8Bitdo is known for, its Sn30 Pro+ gamepad sports Bluetooth connectivity, which means you can use it with a Switch, PlayStation 5, Mac, and more. So whether you’re looking to dive into Nintendo Switch Online’s library of retro titles or roll your own Raspberry Pi-based arcade, it’s up for the task. Other notable features include USB-C charging, rumble vibration, motion controls, two joysticks, and more. Over 2,900 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. More details below.

Other notable 8Bitdo deals:

But for those looking to dive into cloud gaming, don’t forget that you can still lock-in this Prime Day discount on Amazon’s Luna Controller from $49. Alongside just the standalone gamepad, you’ll also be able to save on bundles with Fire TV streamers, as well as a smartphone clip for taking the action on-the-go. Check out all of the details right here.

8Bitdo Sn30 Pro+ Gamepad features:

Pro+ is the most advanced controller from 8BitDo ever. With 8BitDo Ultimate Software: Customize everything on Pro+ from button mapping, stick & trigger sensitivity, vibration control and even create macros with any button combination. Easily save your settings on a game by game basis with custom profiles.

