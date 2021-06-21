FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Build your perfect home gym with AmazonBasics fitness gear and games up to 35% off

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering its selection of AmazonBasics fitness essentials starting at $8.50. Our favorite today is its Tabletop Foosball with Accessories for $24.70 Prime shipped. Usually selling for around $37.50, today’s savings mark the lowest price we’ve ever tracked at a solid 35% off. Ready to add indoor play to any table or rec room, this tabletop foosball game is crafted from MDM engineered wood and sturdy steel rods for fast-placed play. The design is classic, with an arena of painted foosball players and two genuine foosballs for you to enjoy. Reviews are still a bit thin on this one, but you can peruse the entire selection of highly-rated AmazonBasics deals below.

More AmazonBasics fitness deals:

While we’re stocking up on essentials for the home gym, you can also score a ton of AmazonBasics kitchenware starting at just $5. Everything you need to stockpile your kitchen, or get your grads ready for college living, is up to 57% off. And that’s just the start of today’s Prime Day savings, so be sure to check in with our deal hub as we update around the clock here at 9to5Toys.

More on the AmazonBasics Foosball Table

  • 2-player foosball arcade game for indoor play
  • Compact tabletop design is fun and easy to play for both kids and adults
  • MDF composite wood construction with steel player rods that turn smoothly
  • Folds down for compact storage in a closet, under a bed, or behind the couch

