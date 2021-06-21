Amazon Prime Day offers Columbia gear up to 65% off from just $13 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon offers up to 65% off Columbia outerwear, apparel, shoes, accessories, and more. For men, the Utilitzer Polo Shirt is a standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down to $18 Prime shipped. For comparison, this shirt is regularly priced at $50. This is a great option for heading outdoors with built-in UV protection and it’s sweat-wicking. It can easily be dressed up or down with shorts, jeans, or chino pants alike too. Whether you’re hiking, walking, or golfing, this is a perfect style for you. With over 2,200 reviews from Amazon customers, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more Amazon Prime Day deals.
Our top picks for men include:
- Utilizer Polo Shirt $18 (Orig. $50)
- Washed Out Shorts $17 (Orig. $40)
- RFID Passcase Wallet $16 (Orig. $24)
- Trinity Logo Belt $13 (Orig. $18)
- Perfect Cast Polo Shirt $24 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Switchback III Adjustable Rain Jacket $27 (Orig. $60)
- Flash Forward Windbreaker $21 (Orig. $60)
- Sandy River II Printed Shorts $17 (Orig. $45)
- Backcast Water Short 5-inch Inseam $16 (Orig. $30)
- Tamiami Ii Short Sleeve Shirt $24 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
Looking for even more deals? Amazon is offering Under Armour gear for the entire family from just $9 Prime shipped.
