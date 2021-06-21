Amazon Prime Day offers Columbia gear up to 65% off from just $13 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon offers up to 65% off Columbia outerwear, apparel, shoes, accessories, and more. For men, the Utilitzer Polo Shirt is a standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down to $18 Prime shipped. For comparison, this shirt is regularly priced at $50. This is a great option for heading outdoors with built-in UV protection and it’s sweat-wicking. It can easily be dressed up or down with shorts, jeans, or chino pants alike too. Whether you’re hiking, walking, or golfing, this is a perfect style for you. With over 2,200 reviews from Amazon customers, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more Amazon Prime Day deals.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Looking for even more deals? Amazon is offering Under Armour gear for the entire family from just $9 Prime shipped.

