Chemical Guys Prime Day from $4: Wash mitt, car wash kits, leather cleaner, more up to 40% off

As part of its Prime Day 2021 deals, Amazon is now offering up to 40% off select Chemical Guys Car Wash kits and accessories. You can score the Chemical Guys Chenille Premium Scratch-Free Microfiber Wash Mitt for $5.24 shipped for Prime members. Regularly up to $11 but more typically in the $7 range, this popular car wash mitt is now at one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on Amazon. Designed specifically to leave your ride streak-free, its microfiber material will also wash your car “with the most sensitive touch.” It is also said to trap dirt and debris deep inside its fibers so you’re not just spreading it all over the exterior of your vehicle. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon, you’ll find plenty more Prime Day Chemical Guys deals below.

Prime Day Chemical Guys deals:

More on Chemical Guys Chenille Microfiber Wash Mitt:

Wash your car with the most sensitive touch

Hold tons of soap and suds

Drastically reduce the chances of scratching

Trap dirt and debris deep inside the microfiber

Glide over the paintwork without marring

