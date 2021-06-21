FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon slashes up to 40% off Coleman, Marmot, and more outdoor gear from $10

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Coleman, Marmot, and ExOfficio outdoor gear. Our top pick is the Coleman 8-Person Instant Family Tent for $206.14 shipped. That’s $104 off the typical rate there and undercuts the lowest 2021 pricing we have tracked at Amazon by $11. If you like having a spacious setup when camping, this Coleman tent may be calling your name. It measures 14 by 10 feet and can fit four queen size airbeds inside. Even better, this unit boasts 60-second setup thanks to pre-attached poles. With an interior height of up to 79 inches, most will be able to stand up in this tent with no crouching required. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more outdoor gear priced as low as $10.

More outdoor gear on sale:

Today’s purchase will pair nicely with LifeStraw Personal Water Filters at $10 or one of these pieces of EDC gear from Gerber or Smith & Wesson from $10. And if you want to better illuminate your campsite, consider grabbing two of Amazon’s #1 best-selling flashlights at under $10. Finally, don’t forget that we’ve got a nice selection of workout gear as low as $70 that’s headlined by brands like NordicTrack, Bowflex, and more. Once you’re all done there, swing by our Prime Day guide to see if there are any deals you’ve missed.

Coleman 8-Person Instant Family Tent features:

  • Spacious 8-person tent has enough room for 2 queen-size airbeds
  • Sets up in 1 minute in 3 easy steps
  • WeatherTec system with patented corner welds and inverted seams keeps water out
  • Rugged Polyguard 2x double-thick fabric for reliable, long-lasting use
  • Measures 14 x 10 feet with 6-foot 7-inch center height

