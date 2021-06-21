GoPro’s HERO8 Black bundle includes a microSD card + more at Amazon low of $279

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering a GoPro HERO8 Black Bundle for $279 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $378, today’s deal beats the Amazon low by $20 and is the best available. The GoPro HERO8 Black features the ability to record up to 4K60 and even 1080p 240FPS as well as 960FPS at 720p for ultra-slow motion. With the bundle listed here, not only will you be able to capture HyperSmooth 2.0 footage and more, but you’ll also get a 32GB microUSB card, head strap, and tripod. Plus, the HERO8 Black can double as a 4K webcam for your computer to upgrade your Zoom calls. This action camera also features built-in water resistance, so you can head to the pool or beach without any additional cases. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You’ll also want to consider picking up this 50-in-1 accessory kit for your new GoPro. The accessories range from chest straps to selfie sticks, floating handles, and much more. It’s just $24 right now, making today a great day to pick it up with a fraction of your savings from today’s lead deal and really expand what your new action camera can do.

Now that you’ve seen what’s on sale here, be sure to head on over to our Prime Day hub for everything else we’ve found during Amazon’s 2-day shopping event. We’ll be working around the clock here at 9to5Toys to bring you all of our favorite discounts, so be sure to keep it locked here for the best Prime Day deals.

More on the GoPro HERO8 Black Bundle:

Streamlined design: The reimagined shape is more pocketable, and folding fingers at the base let you swap mounts quickly. A new side door makes changing batteries even faster, and the lens is now 2x more impact resistant.

HyperSmooth 2. 0: Smooth just got smoother. Now Hero8 Black has three levels of stabilization—On, High and Boost—so you can pick the best option for whatever you do. Get the widest views possible, or boost it up to the smoothest video ever offered in a Hero camera. Plus, HyperSmooth 2. 0 works with all resolutions and frame rates, and features in-app horizon leveling.

TimeWarp 2.0: Capture super stabilized time lapse videos while you move through an activity. And now, TimeWarp 2.0 automatically adjusts speed based on motion, scene detection and lighting. You can even slow down the effect to real time—savoring interesting moments—and then tap to speed it back up.

LiveBurst: Record the moments 1.5 seconds before and after your shot, so you can choose the best single frame for the perfect photo—or an awesome shareable video.

Video Capture Resolution: 4K UHD 2160P

