FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 30% on portable Bluetooth speakers from JBL, Marshall, Tribit, and more from $19

-
AmazonPortable Bluetooth Speakersjbl
Save 33% From $19

Amazon is currently offering the JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $59.95 shipped in a variety of colors. Normally fetching $70, you’re looking at only the second notable discount to date with today’s offer saving you $10 and coming within $1 of the all-time low. Featuring a compact design, JBL Clip 4 lives up to its name with the ability to clip onto backpacks and much more. The tiny package arrives in plenty of unique colors with IP67 water-resistance backing alongside up to 10 hours of battery life per charge. So if you’re looking for a compact speaker to serenade you this summer, JBL Clip 4 is certainly up to the task. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Bluetooth speaker deals:

But if you’re in the market for some higher-end ways to rock out this summer, be sure to have a look at all of the price cuts in this Bose Prime Day sale. You’ll find some of the best prices of the year on its SoundLink Revolve and Revolve+ speakers from $129 and much more at up to 40% off.

JBL Clip 4 features:

Cool, portable, and waterproof. The vibrant fresh looking JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker delivers surprisingly rich JBL Original Pro Sound in a small package. The unique oval shape fits easy in your hand. Fully wrapped in colorful fabrics with expressive details inspired by current street fashion, it’s easy to match your style. The fully integrated carabiner hooks instantly to bags, belts, or buckles, to bring your favorite tunes anywhere.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone,…

jbl

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Thule’s Mac-friendly Crossover 32L Backpack gets ...
Segway’s Ninebot ES2 electric scooter falls to ne...
Replenish your protein bar stock at Prime Day pricing f...
Amazon’s Prime Day Calvin Klein Sale offers under...
LifeStraw Personal Water Filters from $10 a pop for Pri...
Prime Day portable printing deals: Fujifilm Instax Mini...
AeroGarden Harvest + Heirloom Salad Greens Kit hits new...
Gerber, Smith & Wesson, and more EDC gear falls as...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 50%

JBL Quantum headsets see massive 50% Prime Day cuts starting from $40

From $25 Learn More
Save 20%

8Bitdo’s popular Bluetooth gamepads see rare Prime Day discounts from $16

From $16 Learn More

Travel sustainably with an Amazon #1 best-selling e-bike at a new low, more in our New Green Deals

Learn More
Save 32%

Save up to 32% on TP-Link Kasa smart power strips, cameras, lights, and more from $12

From $12 Learn More
Save now

Anker Prime Day sale goes live with iPhone essentials, Thunderbolt 3 hubs, more from $9

From $9 Learn More
Save $45

Thule’s Mac-friendly Crossover 32L Backpack gets rare 35% discount, more from $52.50

From $52.50 Learn More
Up to 30% off

Segway’s Ninebot ES2 electric scooter falls to new low of $350 for Prime Day, more

$350 Learn More
35% off

Replenish your protein bar stock at Prime Day pricing from $11: CLIF, Quest, RXBAR, more

From $11 Learn More