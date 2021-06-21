Save up to 30% on portable Bluetooth speakers from JBL, Marshall, Tribit, and more from $19

Amazon is currently offering the JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $59.95 shipped in a variety of colors. Normally fetching $70, you’re looking at only the second notable discount to date with today’s offer saving you $10 and coming within $1 of the all-time low. Featuring a compact design, JBL Clip 4 lives up to its name with the ability to clip onto backpacks and much more. The tiny package arrives in plenty of unique colors with IP67 water-resistance backing alongside up to 10 hours of battery life per charge. So if you’re looking for a compact speaker to serenade you this summer, JBL Clip 4 is certainly up to the task. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Bluetooth speaker deals:

But if you’re in the market for some higher-end ways to rock out this summer, be sure to have a look at all of the price cuts in this Bose Prime Day sale. You’ll find some of the best prices of the year on its SoundLink Revolve and Revolve+ speakers from $129 and much more at up to 40% off.

JBL Clip 4 features:

Cool, portable, and waterproof. The vibrant fresh looking JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker delivers surprisingly rich JBL Original Pro Sound in a small package. The unique oval shape fits easy in your hand. Fully wrapped in colorful fabrics with expressive details inspired by current street fashion, it’s easy to match your style. The fully integrated carabiner hooks instantly to bags, belts, or buckles, to bring your favorite tunes anywhere.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!