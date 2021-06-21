FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filters from $10 a pop for Prime Day with free shipping (Up to 40% off)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessLifeStraw
Reg. $33+ $20

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering the 2-pack of LifeStraw Personal Water Filters at $19.98 shipped for Prime members. Regularly $33 or more at Amazon, this is a new all-time low on the 2-pack and the best we can find. For comparison’s sake, a single one will run you $13.50 right now. Ideal for outdoor adventures, at the camp site, or just for emergency situations, it transforms normally un-safe water into drinkable hydration while protecting against “99.999999%” of bacteria, parasites, sand, dirt, and more. Its membrane microfilter “will last for up to 4,000 liters of water,” meaning there are no additional expenditures here, no power needed (batteries or otherwise), and it has no moving parts. Rated 4+ stars from over 73,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Now, as we mentioned above, you could save some cash and just grab one of them at $13.50 Prime shipped. However, that’s not quite as good a value as the 2-pack, so unless you definitely don’t need two, today’s featured Prime Day deal is your best bet. 

For more outdoor adventure deals, be sure to browse through the Amazon Prime Day Columbia sale from $13 as well as this Gerber and Smith & Wesson sale with up to 43% in savings and deals from $10. You’ll also want to dig into our sports/fitness deal hub for even more as well. Then head over to our Prime Day hub for all of today’s best deals via Amazon’s 2-day shopping event. 

More on the LifeStraw Personal Water Filters:

  • ADVANCED WATER FILTRATION. Protects against 99.999999% of bacteria (including E.coli, Salmonella), 99.999% of parasites (including Giardia and Cryptosporidium), 99.999% of microplastics, as well as sand, dirt, and cloudiness
  • THOUGHTFUL AND SUSTAINABLE DESIGN. Ultralight and durable, the LifeStraw weighs less than 2 ounces so you can pack it anywhere without the need for electrical power, batteries, or replacement parts
  • MADE TO LAST. Long-lasting membrane microfilter will last up to 4,000 liters of water (that’s enough drinking water for an individual for over 5 years). The flow rate is 3 liters per minute by suction

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

LifeStraw

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Thule’s Mac-friendly Crossover 32L Backpack gets ...
Segway’s Ninebot ES2 electric scooter falls to ne...
Replenish your protein bar stock at Prime Day pricing f...
Amazon’s Prime Day Calvin Klein Sale offers under...
Save up to 30% on portable Bluetooth speakers from JBL,...
Prime Day portable printing deals: Fujifilm Instax Mini...
AeroGarden Harvest + Heirloom Salad Greens Kit hits new...
Gerber, Smith & Wesson, and more EDC gear falls as...
Show More Comments

Related

New low

Amazon Echo Auto with 6-months of Music Unlimited hits all-time low of $15 Prime shipped

$15 Learn More
Save 70%

Prime Day starts early with biggest Echo sale of the year: Latest Dot, Show, more from $15

From $15 Learn More
43% off

Prime Day slashes myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Hub to just $17 (Amazon low, 43% off)

$17 Learn More
$150 off

TCL Unlocked Android Smartphones from $127.50: 10 SE/L and 10 Pro up to $150 off

From $157 Learn More
Save 82%

Who knew $7 could score you Wansview’s 1080p webcam at 82% off?

$7 Learn More
95% off

DiscountMags Summer sale now live at up to 95% off: Sports Illustrated, GQ, and more

From $5 Learn More
Save $45

Thule’s Mac-friendly Crossover 32L Backpack gets rare 35% discount, more from $52.50

From $52.50 Learn More
Up to 30% off

Segway’s Ninebot ES2 electric scooter falls to new low of $350 for Prime Day, more

$350 Learn More