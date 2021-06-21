LifeStraw Personal Water Filters from $10 a pop for Prime Day with free shipping (Up to 40% off)

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering the 2-pack of LifeStraw Personal Water Filters at $19.98 shipped for Prime members. Regularly $33 or more at Amazon, this is a new all-time low on the 2-pack and the best we can find. For comparison’s sake, a single one will run you $13.50 right now. Ideal for outdoor adventures, at the camp site, or just for emergency situations, it transforms normally un-safe water into drinkable hydration while protecting against “99.999999%” of bacteria, parasites, sand, dirt, and more. Its membrane microfilter “will last for up to 4,000 liters of water,” meaning there are no additional expenditures here, no power needed (batteries or otherwise), and it has no moving parts. Rated 4+ stars from over 73,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, as we mentioned above, you could save some cash and just grab one of them at $13.50 Prime shipped. However, that’s not quite as good a value as the 2-pack, so unless you definitely don’t need two, today’s featured Prime Day deal is your best bet.

For more outdoor adventure deals, be sure to browse through the Amazon Prime Day Columbia sale from $13 as well as this Gerber and Smith & Wesson sale with up to 43% in savings and deals from $10. You’ll also want to dig into our sports/fitness deal hub for even more as well. Then head over to our Prime Day hub for all of today’s best deals via Amazon’s 2-day shopping event.

More on the LifeStraw Personal Water Filters:

ADVANCED WATER FILTRATION. Protects against 99.999999% of bacteria (including E.coli, Salmonella), 99.999% of parasites (including Giardia and Cryptosporidium), 99.999% of microplastics, as well as sand, dirt, and cloudiness

THOUGHTFUL AND SUSTAINABLE DESIGN. Ultralight and durable, the LifeStraw weighs less than 2 ounces so you can pack it anywhere without the need for electrical power, batteries, or replacement parts

MADE TO LAST. Long-lasting membrane microfilter will last up to 4,000 liters of water (that’s enough drinking water for an individual for over 5 years). The flow rate is 3 liters per minute by suction

