FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prime Day dog food and essentials from $3.50: Treats, dental chews, beds, bowls, and more

-
AmazonHome GoodsPrime Day 2021Wag
40% off $3.50+

After tracking a number of notable offers and all-time lows on treat-tossing pet cams for Prime Day, it’s time to dive into dog and cat food, treats, beds, bowls and other accessories. As part of its 2-day shopping event, Amazon is now offering up to 40% off a wide range of its in-house Wag treats and food as well as up to 30% off other brands like Wellness and K9 Advantix II. On top of that, you’ll also find a host of Amazon Basics essentials, like dog beds, bowls, and more, starting from just over $6 shipped right now. Head below for a closer look. 

Prime Day dog and cat food/treats:

Amazon Basics pet essential deals:

Dive into our feature on Amazon’s Wag dog food and treats. And then head over to today’s Furbo and PetCube deals before you dive into our Prime Day hub for everything else we’ve found for Amazon’s 2-day discount event. 

More on Amazon Wag Chicken Waffle Bites:

  • Proudly made in the USA, 100% of ingredients are sourced in the USA
  • Farm-raised American Chicken is the #1 ingredient
  • No added poultry by-products; no added corn, soy or wheat, no added artificial flavors
  • Feed as a treat; training aid or reward for your dog. Feed as a whole piece or break into half or smaller size bite sized pieces
  • Net wt.12 oz (340g) of chicken and waffle bites in a resealable bag to preserve freshness

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Prime Day 2021 Wag

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Prime Day TV and movie collections: LotR 4K new low, AT...
23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA kit matching Amazon low a...
Amazon offers watches from Citizen, Fossil, more up to ...
Save up to 50% on MagSafe accessories from Spigen, Otte...
GoPro’s HERO8 Black bundle includes a microSD car...
Prime Day sofa deals from $236: Edenbrook, Amazon Rivet...
Amazon’s in-house fashion brands up to 40% off fo...
Locate yourself some Tile Item Finder Prime Day deals f...
Show More Comments

Related

Save a fortune all year round with Amazon Wag dog and pet food: New freeze-dried treats, more

Learn More
30% off

Early Prime Day household essential deals now live at up to 30% off: Dog treats, snacks, more

Now Live! Learn More
30% off

Prime Day pet cam deals start from just $37: Furbo Treat Tossing all-time low, PetCube, more

$37+ Learn More
Prime-only

Early Prime Day deals offer up to 55% off subscription boxes: Dog toys, tea, t-shirts, more

From $7 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Mother’s Day sale, M1 MacBook Pro hits new low, Apple Watch Series 6 up to $100 off, more

Learn More
Reg. $25+

THERMOS deals from $12: King steel food jar all-time low, bottles, FUNTAINER, more

From $12 Learn More
Prime Day savings

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, much more

Shop now! Learn More
Save 65%

Prime Day TV and movie collections: LotR 4K new low, ATLA, The Office, more from $12

From $12 Learn More