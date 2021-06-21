Prime Day dog food and essentials from $3.50: Treats, dental chews, beds, bowls, and more

After tracking a number of notable offers and all-time lows on treat-tossing pet cams for Prime Day, it’s time to dive into dog and cat food, treats, beds, bowls and other accessories. As part of its 2-day shopping event, Amazon is now offering up to 40% off a wide range of its in-house Wag treats and food as well as up to 30% off other brands like Wellness and K9 Advantix II. On top of that, you’ll also find a host of Amazon Basics essentials, like dog beds, bowls, and more, starting from just over $6 shipped right now. Head below for a closer look.

Prime Day dog and cat food/treats:

Amazon Basics pet essential deals:

Dive into our feature on Amazon’s Wag dog food and treats. And then head over to today’s Furbo and PetCube deals before you dive into our Prime Day hub for everything else we’ve found for Amazon’s 2-day discount event.

More on Amazon Wag Chicken Waffle Bites:

Proudly made in the USA, 100% of ingredients are sourced in the USA

Farm-raised American Chicken is the #1 ingredient

No added poultry by-products; no added corn, soy or wheat, no added artificial flavors

Feed as a treat; training aid or reward for your dog. Feed as a whole piece or break into half or smaller size bite sized pieces

Net wt.12 oz (340g) of chicken and waffle bites in a resealable bag to preserve freshness

