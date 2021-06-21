FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prime Day offers CyberpowerPC’s i5/GTX 1660 Super PC at $679, more up to 20% off

-
Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 20% off gaming desktops, laptops, and monitors. Our favorite is the CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme with 2.9GHz i5/8GB/500GB at $678.99 shipped. Down from its $950 list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon by $1. Sporting a 6-core i5 processor and the NVIDIA GTX 1660 Super graphics card, this gaming desktop is ready to handle most AAA titles at 1080p 60FPS with ease. It also ships with a 500GB NVMe SSD for ultra-fast read and write performance. Whether you’re looking to get into PC gaming for the first time or just need a system to hold you over until more powerful graphics cards are available, this is a great choice. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Shop the rest of the PC gaming deals right here and head below for other discounts.

We’re also tracking up to 20% off general computers and monitors, with our favorite being the Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop with 2.3GHz Ryzen 5/16GB/256GB for $499 shipped. Generally fetching $620, this also sets a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Shipping with a 6-core Ryzen 5 processor and 512GB of NVMe storage, this laptop is ready to handle any office task you have. Whether that’s working in Excel or doing light development, it’s ready to go. Plus, it can transform into tablet or tent mode to leverage its touchscreen for other ways to interact with it. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can find the rest of the PC deals right here.

Now that you’ve seen what’s on sale here, be sure to head on over to our Prime Day hub for everything else we’ve found during Amazon’s 2-day shopping event. We’ll be working around the clock here at 9to5Toys to bring you all of our favorite discounts, so be sure to keep it locked here for the best Prime Day deals.

More on the CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme:

  • System: Intel Core i5-10400F 2.9GHz 6-Core, Intel B460 Chipset, 8GB DDR4, 500GB PCI-E NVMe SSD, & Genuine Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB Video Card, 1x HDMI, & 1x DisplayPort
  • Connectivity: 6 x USB 3.1, 2 x USB 2.0, 1x RJ-45 Network Ethernet 10/100/1000, 802.11AC Wi-Fi. Audio: 7.1 Channel. Keyboard and mouse

