Overhaul your home office with up to 30% off these Prime Day office supply deals

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is discounting a huge array of office supplies up to 30% off. One standout from the crowd is the Rocketbook Fusion Reusable Smart Notebook at $24.50. Typically selling steadily for $35, today’s deal offers a solid 30% savings and the best price around. This executive size notebook offers 42-pages with seven different styles for writing and notation, all of which are completely reusable. After you’ve written everything down, just save your notes via the companion app to Google Drive, Dropbox, or any storage space, then wipe the page clean to start over. You save paper and space, and never have to worry about keeping track of your physical notes again. Over 31,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. And you can find a plethora of other office supply deals below the jump.

Other Rocketbook compatible deals:

More Prime Day Office Supply deals:

With all of the Prime Day savings we’re tracking, you can revamp your entire home office at rock-bottom prices. Currently, we’re seeing some chic desk deals from $32, plus a slew of Belkin smartphone accessories and electronics up to 50% off. And that’s just the latest we can find for your study, but keep an eye out because new deals are popping up all the time in our dedicated deal hub.

Rocketbook Fusion features:

No more wasting paper – this 42 page notebook has 7 different page styles for planning, listing, goal setting, note-taking, sketching, and sharing big ideas

Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android

Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages – just wipe clean with a damp cloth to start over

