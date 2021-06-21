FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Epson 4K HDR, Samsung Premiere, and more projectors from $145 (Up to $1,302 off)

-
AmazonPrime Day 2019Home TheaterProjectorsEpson
$1,302 off From $145

Amazon is offering the Epson Home Cinema 3200 4K PRO-UHD 3-Chip Projector for $1,199.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy, B&H, and Dell. That’s $300 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked so far this year by $200. This high-end projector wields 3-chip technology that allows 100% of the RGB color signal to be displayed for every frame. You’ll enjoy a 4K HDR image that can span up to 300 inches, easily dwarfing any consumer-grade TV in existence. The lamp emits a brightness of 2,900 lumens, which should work well in a wide variety of spaces. Port options include dual HDMI, USB, and 3.5mm audio. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Prime Day projector deals up to $1,302 off.

More Prime Day projector deals:

If the Prime Day projector deals aren’t for you, perhaps television discount will be more up your alley? If so, we’ve got a long list of solutions up to $800 off. And if you want to upgrade an existing TV, now’s a great time to scoop up Fire TV Stick 4K, Cube, and others from $18. And if your home theater setup is running low on power sources, you may want to grab this surge protector with 12-outlets, dual USB-A, and Type-C for $16 Prime shipped. Finally, don’t forget to have a look at the latest Prime Day discounts right here.

Epson 3200 4K PRO Projector features:

  • 4K PRO-UHD (1) Projection technology — a new type of 4K home theater experience, utilizing advanced technologies for resolution Enhancement, color and image processing
  • True 3-chip projector design — Advanced 3LCD technology displays 100 percent of the RGB color signal for every frame without any “rainbow effect” or color brightness issues
  • 4K resolution processing — pixel-shifting technology precisely controls three individual, high-definition LCD chips to parallel process millions of pixels

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Prime Day 2019

Amazon has officially made its Prime Day 2019 announcement, promising a near-constant revolving cast of deals, Prime-exclusive offers, and promotions. This year’s event will kick-off on…

Home Theater Projectors Epson

About the Author

Everything tastes better with nugget ice: GE Profile sm...
Stock up on K-Cups and ground beans from $3.50 in Amazo...
Amazon Dash Smart Shelf will restock your groceries: $1...
Save up to 50% on the latest TicWatch Wear OS smartwatc...
Bundle Nintendo’s Switch Lite with a first-party ...
Prime Day delivers the biggest Echo sale of the year: L...
Nanoleaf Shapes HomeKit lighting sets see rare discount...
Prime Day 4K TV deals up to $900 off: The Frame, LG OLE...
Show More Comments

Related

38% off

Prime Day sofa deals from $236: Edenbrook, Amazon Rivet, Zinus, more up to $469 off

From $236 Learn More
$300 off

Samsung 55-inch QLED Smart TV with Alexa hits Amazon low: $1,000 ($300+ off), more from $100

$1,000 Learn More
$900+ off

Prime Day 4K TV deals up to $900 off: The Frame, LG OLED, Samsung 85-inch, much more

Now Live! Learn More
$160+ off

Sound bar home theater gear up to $160 off for Prime Day: Klipsch, Samsung, more from $100

$100+ Learn More
Prime Day savings

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, much more

Shop now! Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: All-new Apple TV 4K from $139, M1 Mac mini $99 off, RYOBI 3-tool combo $99, more

Learn More
Save now

Anker Prime Day sale goes live with iPhone essentials, Thunderbolt 3 hubs, more from $9

From $9 Learn More
Save 33%

Roku drops early Prime Day discounts: Streambar $100, Express 4K+, more from $20

From $20 Learn More