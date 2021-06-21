FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prime Day slashes myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Hub to just $17 (Amazon low, 43% off)

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering the myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener for $16.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 43% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $3. Give your garage a smart home makeover with Chamberlain’s handy opener add-on accessory. With it you’ll be able to open, close, and check the status of your garage door using an iPhone or Android smartphone or tablet. I recently upgraded my garage with a similar unit and love that I can easily close it behind me when going for walks or simply check the status before heading bed. This unit also happens to be compatible with Amazon In-Garage Delivery. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Now that you’re able to easily open and close your garage door with Alexa, you may want to grab Echo Auto. Believe it or not, today’s savings almost entirely cover this purchase at $15. This deal is part of our long list of Prime Day Echo markdowns. With this device you’ll be able to control music, your smart home, and more. While I have yet to dive into Echo Auto, I’m otherwise fully entrenched in the Alexa ecosystem and have found it to be a very reliable smart home assistant.

Other smart home discounts worth peeking at include Wyze cameras, August smart locks, and more from $17, these Google Nest Hello doorbell, outdoor cam, and other markdowns from $100, in addition to meross Prime Day HomeKit deals as low as $19. Swing by our Prime Day guide to see what else is up for grabs right now.

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener features:

  • “Did I shut the garage?” No more worrying!
  • Open or close your garage from anywhere. Simply download the free myQ app for iPhone or Android and get connected with your very own Smart Garage
  • Give access to family or friends while on the go
  • Never worry if the garage is closed at night by setting a close schedule
  • Receive real-time notifications to any garage door activity for added peace of mind

