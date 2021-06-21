Prime Day travel mugs and water bottles from $8.50: Contigo, CamelBak, kids, more

We are now tracking a host of the popular Contigo travel mugs and CamelBak water bottles on sale for Prime Day 2021. One standout is the 10-ounce Contigo Autoseal Travel Mug at $8.47 shipped for Prime members. Regularly $15, this is a sizable 43% price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. If you’re looking for a compact solution for workouts or to take on hikes this summer, this might very well be it. Alongside an impressive 4+ star rating from well over 100,000 Amazon customers, it sports a matte black finish, one-handed drinking, and a top-rack dishwasher-safe design. It can also keep your drinks hot for 3 hours or cold for 11. Head below for more Prime Day Contigo and CamelBak deals.
Prime Day Contigo and CamelBak deals:
- Contigo 24-oz. SnapSeal Insulated $11 (Reg. $16)
- Contigo 13-oz. Kids Stainless Steel $12 (Reg. $17)
- Contigo 24-oz. Insulated Stainless Steel $9 (Reg. $15)
- Contigo 20-oz. Straw Ashland Stainless Steel $14 (Reg. $20)
- 2-pack Contigo Snapseal Insulated $13.50 (Reg. $19)
- 2-pack Contigo Water Bottles $8.50 (Reg. $12)
- CamelBak 21-oz. Podium Insulated Water Bottle $9.50 (Reg. $14)
- CamelBak 14-oz. Eddy+ Kids Water Bottle $10 (Reg. $14)
- CamelBak 21-oz. Dirt Bike Bottle $9 (Reg. $13)
- CamelBak 50-oz. Chute Mag Water Bottle $12.50 (Reg. $18)
- CamelBak 20-oz. Eddy+ Water Bottle $14.50 (Reg. $21)
- Plus even more Contigo deals…
- Plus even more CamelBak deals…
While we are talking Prime Day EDC deals, be sure to check out these Gerber multi-tool offers from $10, all of our backpack deals from $52.50, and these MagSafe wallet/case offers from $6 (up to 50% off). Then go browse through our Prime Day hub for everything else on sale as part of Amazon’s 2-day discount event.
More on the Contigo Autoseal Travel Mug:
- Knows when to close: lid automatically seals between sips to eliminate spills and leaks
- Lock it up: button lock prevents accidental pressing of Autoseal button for added peace of mind
- For the long Haul: stainless steel double-wall vacuum insulation keeps liquids hot up to 3 hours or cold up to 11
- Lend a hand: one-handed drinking with the push of a button with no caps to unscrew or misplace
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!