Prime Day travel mugs and water bottles from $8.50: Contigo, CamelBak, kids, more

We are now tracking a host of the popular Contigo travel mugs and CamelBak water bottles on sale for Prime Day 2021. One standout is the 10-ounce Contigo Autoseal Travel Mug at $8.47 shipped for Prime members. Regularly $15, this is a sizable 43% price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. If you’re looking for a compact solution for workouts or to take on hikes this summer, this might very well be it. Alongside an impressive 4+ star rating from well over 100,000 Amazon customers, it sports a matte black finish, one-handed drinking, and a top-rack dishwasher-safe design. It can also keep your drinks hot for 3 hours or cold for 11. Head below for more Prime Day Contigo and CamelBak deals.

Prime Day Contigo and CamelBak deals:

More on the Contigo Autoseal Travel Mug:

Knows when to close: lid automatically seals between sips to eliminate spills and leaks

Lock it up: button lock prevents accidental pressing of Autoseal button for added peace of mind

For the long Haul: stainless steel double-wall vacuum insulation keeps liquids hot up to 3 hours or cold up to 11

Lend a hand: one-handed drinking with the push of a button with no caps to unscrew or misplace

