FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Replenish your protein bar stock at Prime Day pricing from $11: CLIF, Quest, RXBAR, more

-
AmazonSports-FitnessPrime Day 2021
35% off From $11

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering up to 35% off a massive selection of protein products from top brands. This is a great time to stock up on protein bars, whey powder, and much more from RXBAR, CLIF BAR, Quest, Vega, Muscle Milk, and Pure Protein, among others. Even if you’re already stocked up on your go-to protein powder, these bars are a great way to bolster your daily intake in between workouts and provide a delicious, healthy snack at the same time. With 4+ star ratings across just about everything on sale, you’ll find five full pages of Prime Day protein deals right here from $11 and our top picks down below. 

Prime Day protein deals:

Make sure you also browse through our all of these NordicTrack, Bowflex, and more workout gear priced from $70 for Prime Day with up to $340 in savings. Then dive into these offers on Schwinn classic bikes, the LifeStraw Personal Water Filters, and all of these multi-tool outdoor deals from $10

More on the CLIF BAR Best Seller Variety Pack:

  • Includes 16 total energy bars, with 2 of each flavor: Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Brownie, Sierra Trail Mix, Crunchy Peanut Butter, White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Flavor, Cool Mint Chocolate*, Peanut Butter Banana with Dark Chocolate, and Blueberry Crisp
  • NUTRITION FOR SUSTAINED ENERGY: CLIF BAR is the ultimate performance energy bar, purposefully crafted with an ideal mix of protein, fat, and carbohydrates to sustain active bodies before and during long-lasting, moderate-intensity activity

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Prime Day 2021

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac sees rare 25% price drop, ...
Thule’s Mac-friendly Crossover 32L Backpack gets ...
Segway’s Ninebot ES2 electric scooter falls to ne...
Amazon’s Prime Day Calvin Klein Sale offers under...
Save up to 30% on portable Bluetooth speakers from JBL,...
LifeStraw Personal Water Filters from $10 a pop for Pri...
Prime Day portable printing deals: Fujifilm Instax Mini...
AeroGarden Harvest + Heirloom Salad Greens Kit hits new...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Early Prime Day GNC health products from $6: Multivitamins, protein, fish oil, more up to 40% off

From $6 Learn More
Reg. $120

Load up on MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate: 6.6-lbs. for just $34 shipped (Reg. up to $120)

$34 Learn More
Save 20%

These Amazon Basics home goods are up to 20% off starting from $15.50

From $15.50 Learn More
Save 45%

LEGO Prime Day deals deliver rare savings on Star Wars, Marvel, Nintendo, more from $11

From $11 Learn More
$160+ off

Sound bar home theater gear up to $160 off for Prime Day: Klipsch, Samsung, more from $100

$100+ Learn More
Save now

Philips Hue Play Starter Kit sees rare Prime Day deal to $91 (Save 30%), more

30% off Learn More
2021 low

Smartphone Accessories: Anker 65W PowerPort Atom III Slim USB-C Charger $39, more

$39 Learn More
Reg. $66+

meross Prime Day HomeKit deals from $19: Dimmer switches, smart plugs, light strips, more

From $19 Learn More