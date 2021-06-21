Replenish your protein bar stock at Prime Day pricing from $11: CLIF, Quest, RXBAR, more

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering up to 35% off a massive selection of protein products from top brands. This is a great time to stock up on protein bars, whey powder, and much more from RXBAR, CLIF BAR, Quest, Vega, Muscle Milk, and Pure Protein, among others. Even if you’re already stocked up on your go-to protein powder, these bars are a great way to bolster your daily intake in between workouts and provide a delicious, healthy snack at the same time. With 4+ star ratings across just about everything on sale, you’ll find five full pages of Prime Day protein deals right here from $11 and our top picks down below.

Prime Day protein deals:

Make sure you also browse through our all of these NordicTrack, Bowflex, and more workout gear priced from $70 for Prime Day with up to $340 in savings. Then dive into these offers on Schwinn classic bikes, the LifeStraw Personal Water Filters, and all of these multi-tool outdoor deals from $10.

More on the CLIF BAR Best Seller Variety Pack:

Includes 16 total energy bars, with 2 of each flavor: Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Brownie, Sierra Trail Mix, Crunchy Peanut Butter, White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Flavor, Cool Mint Chocolate*, Peanut Butter Banana with Dark Chocolate, and Blueberry Crisp

NUTRITION FOR SUSTAINED ENERGY: CLIF BAR is the ultimate performance energy bar, purposefully crafted with an ideal mix of protein, fat, and carbohydrates to sustain active bodies before and during long-lasting, moderate-intensity activity

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!