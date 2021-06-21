Razer Prime Day deals start at $20 with up to 35% off Siren X mic, Blade 15 Base, much more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of Razer gaming gear up to 35% off. You’ll find our favorite is the Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone, which is down to $55.99 shipped. Normally $80, today’s deal comes within $1 of its all-time low and is the best available. Featuring built-in background noise reduction, your audio will be free of distracting ambient audio from your environment, helping those listening to hear only you. It also features a built-in shock mount to help dampen vibrations on your desk from typing. With zero-latency monitoring, you can even hear yourself with zero delay that way you don’t shout when wearing headphones. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop the rest of the Razer sale right here, and head below for a few more of our favorite discounts.

More Razer deals:

Don’t forget about the discounts that we recently found at Adorama on monitors and other gaming peripherals. And, of course, you’ll want to give our PC gaming guide a look for other fantastic ways to save on your setup.

Now that you’ve seen what’s on sale here, be sure to head on over to our Prime Day hub for everything else we’ve found during Amazon’s 2-day shopping event. We’ll be working around the clock here at 9to5Toys to bring you all of our favorite discounts, so be sure to keep it locked here for the best Prime Day deals.

More on the Razer Seiren X USB Microphone:

Built-In background Noise Reduction: Utilizes a supercardiod pickup microphone to eliminate distracting noises further away from the microphone for professional-grade stream audio

Built-In Shock Mount: Dampens vibrations to help protect against bumps for smooth and uninterrupted audio.Frequency response:20 Hz – 20 kHz

Zero Latency Monitoring: Allows for real-time in-stream monitoring without confusing echos

