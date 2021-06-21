FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Square Stand for 9.7-inch iPad is the perfect on-the-go point-of-sale at a low of $44

-
AmazonPrime Day 2021Square
Reg. $129 $44

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering the Square Stand for 9.7-inch iPad at $44 shipped. Normally $129, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This deal allows you to turn an iPad into a full-on point-of-sale for your business. Whether you set up at craft fairs and need a portable POS solution, or just want an easy-to-use system at your storefront, this will get the job done. Essentially, you just dock a 9.7-inch iPad into the Stand and it has a built-in card reader to capture payments from customers. There’s even a USB hub so you can add a receipt printer, cash drawer, or barcode scanner. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Already have the Square Stand? Or prefer to use your own stand and just want the card reader itself? Well, the Square Reader for Magstrips with Lightning is a great deal at under $10 on Amazon. This will let you accept swipe payments but not chip or contactless cards.

If you need an iPad to use for your POS, then you’ll want to consider Apple’s latest iPad Air. While it won’t fit into the Square Stand above, it’s a great device to use if you have another POS system that’s compatible. It’s down to $520 right now which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. After that, don’t forget about our Prime Day Hub with the best deals that we’ve spotted so far during the 48-hour shopping event.

More on the Square Stand:

  • Accept swipe payments right out of the box with Square Stand only. Pair with Square Reader for contactless and chip to accept every kind of payment—tap, dip, or swipe—and run your business with no hidden fees or long-term commitments.
  • Square Stand is easy to set up and easy for team members to use, with no service visits or training required. It comes with a USB hub so you can easily add a receipt printer, cash drawer, and bar code scanner.
  • Run your business with the free Square Point of Sale app—create items and discounts, track sales and inventory, send invoices, and (lots) more.

