Thrustmaster + Logitech racing wheel setups for PS4/Xbox/PC at Amazon lows from $130

-
From $130

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering the Thrustmaster T150 Force Feedback Racing Wheel and Pedals for PS4/PC at $129.99 shipped. Down from $200, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked. This racing wheel and pedal set is designed to work with PlayStation 4 as well as PC, making it cross-platform for different games. You’ll find a realistic 11-inch wheel that has 1,080-degree force feedback and a large pedal set. There are built-in buttons for PlayStation 4 functions like share, options, and more. Plus, it utilizes Immersion Touch Sense technology to help simulate what a real racing wheel would feel like. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

We also spotted the Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals for Xbox and PC at $284.99 shipped. Down from $350, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While the model above from Thurstmaster works with PS4 and PC, this model is built around Xbox and PC. With TRUEFORCE feedback at 1000Hz polling, this racing wheel is designed to mimic, not just simulate, real-life driving. It also features pedals that have a dual clutch for launch control and more realistic driving experiences. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Both of these wheels would be fantastic to use for Forza Horizon 5 on PC coming out soon. It’ll be a day-1 Xbox Game Pass title as well, which we’re tracking on sale for Prime Day, so you’ll want to give that a look.After you check out Forza and Game Pass, be sure to swing by our Prime Day hub for the best discounts from the shopping event.

More on the Thrustmaster T150 Force Feedback Racing Wheel:

  • Official Racing Simulator for PS4 and PS3 (also compatible with PC); 1080 degree force feedback racing wheel; Built-in PS4/PS3 sliding switch; Realistic 11″/28 centimeter wheel; Large pedal set included
  • PlayStation4-certified embedded software and PS4/PS3 sliding switch; Official embedded software: The racing wheel is automatically recognized by the PS4 console; PS4/PS3 sliding switch for optimal compatibility on both systems
  • 1080 degree force feedback base featuring Immersion Touch Sense technology; Drive system with adjustable force feedback lets you feel every detail while you’re racing (the road or track’s relief, loss of tire grip, braking, bumps and impacts, etc.)

