Thule’s Mac-friendly Crossover 32L Backpack gets rare 35% discount, more from $52.50

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 35% off a few Thule and Incase backpacks. Our top pick happens to be the Thule Crossover 32L Backpack for $84.49 shipped after an automatic 35% discount is applied during checkout. That’s $45 off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon in over two years. This MacBook-ready backpack is both high-quality and spacious. The primary material is nylon and straps are adjusted using sturdy clips. A heat-molded, crush-proof compartment along the top aims to protect a smartphone, sunglasses, and other high-cost valuables. The entire bag is water-resistant, helping keep your gear safe. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more premium backpacks up to $45 off.

Thule Crossover 32L Backpack features:

Laptop compartment dimensions – 10.5 x 1.2 x 15 inches with a volume of around 32 liters and also features Dolby nylon material for construction and also has padded, zippered laptop compartment holds up to a 15 inch MacBook Pro /PC and a tablet

Roomy main compartment for clothes, books and other bulky items

Heat-molded, crush-proof compartment safeguards sunglasses, iPhone/iPod, and other fragile gear

Bottom, zippered storage pocket for laptop’s power source or other small accessories

