Thule’s Mac-friendly Crossover 32L Backpack gets rare 35% discount, more from $52.50

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 35% off a few Thule and Incase backpacks. Our top pick happens to be the Thule Crossover 32L Backpack for $84.49 shipped after an automatic 35% discount is applied during checkout. That’s $45 off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon in over two years. This MacBook-ready backpack is both high-quality and spacious. The primary material is nylon and straps are adjusted using sturdy clips. A heat-molded, crush-proof compartment along the top aims to protect a smartphone, sunglasses, and other high-cost valuables. The entire bag is water-resistant, helping keep your gear safe. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more premium backpacks up to $45 off.

More backpacks on sale:

And if you like adidas, earlier we spotted running shoes, MacBook bags, and more at up to 45% off. Now that you have a bag, why not fill it out with some goodies? We discovered LifeStraw Personal Water Filters from $10 alongside Gerber, Smith & Wesson, and more EDC gear at up to 43% off. Prefer technology? No problem, a whole host of 8Bitdo’s popular Bluetooth gamepads have fallen as low as $16. Swing by our Prime Day hub to see what else is on sale.

Thule Crossover 32L Backpack features:

  • Laptop compartment dimensions – 10.5 x 1.2 x 15 inches with a volume of around 32 liters and also features Dolby nylon material for construction and also has padded, zippered laptop compartment holds up to a 15 inch MacBook Pro /PC and a tablet
  • Roomy main compartment for clothes, books and other bulky items
  • Heat-molded, crush-proof compartment safeguards sunglasses, iPhone/iPod, and other fragile gear
  • Bottom, zippered storage pocket for laptop’s power source or other small accessories

